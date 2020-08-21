The Global Coating Powder Market is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. Unlike conventional liquid paint which is delivered via an evaporating solvent, powder coating is typically applied electrostatically and then cured under heat. It is mainly used for the coating of metals, such as household appliances, aluminum extrusions, drum hardware, and automobile and bicycle parts.

The key players profiled in the market Akzonobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Berger Paints India Limited, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Company Limited, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Somar Corporation.

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the Coating Powder market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

On the basis of resin type, the market is split into

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Fusion Bonded Epoxy

Others.

On the basis of substrate, the market is split into

Metallic

Non-Metallic.

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Appliances

Automotive

General Industrial

Architectural

Others.

Target Audience:

Coating Powder Equipment & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

Global Coating Powder Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as white papers, government, and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end-use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightings have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Coating Powder Market Overview

5. Global Coating Powder Market by Resin Type

6. Global Coating Powder Market by Substrate

7. Global Coating Powder Market by Application

8. Global Coating Powder Market by Region

9. North America Coating Powder Market

10. Europe Coating Powder Market

11. Asia Pacific Coating Powder Market

12. South America Coating Powder Market

13. Middle East & Africa Coating Powder Market

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Company Profiles

16. Coating Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

17. Key Insights.

