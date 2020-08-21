The Global Aviation Analytics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.10% by 2025.

Increasing demand for real time analytics in aviation industry and growing adoption rate of analytics in aviation industry are turning as opportunity for the market growth. Lack of professionals and appropriate analytical skills is main challenge for the market.

Increasing adoption of analytics solution and continuous technological advancements, increasing customer centricity in aviation industry, growing concerns from competitors in order to reduce revenue leakages, increasing amount of data generated by aviation industry, increase in air passenger traffic, rise in disposal income propelling for growth of premium air travel, emerging economies with rising industrialization are some of the key factors to develop the growth of the market.

The market is dominated by Airlines segment owing to advantage of competitive analyses, demand prediction, and ability depth analyses which can help in necessary decision making for airlines company are supporting the segment dominance.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers: IBM Corporation, General Electric, SAP SE and SAS Institute among others.

