COVID – 19 Impact on Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market Grow with CAGR of roughly 29.1% | Industry Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast Predictions by 2025

By Orian Research 21st August 2020

The worldwide market for Automotive Aftermarket Telematics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.1% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new research study.

The availability of in-vehicle infotainment panels that includes wireless connectivity and navigation systems in mid-range vehicles will drive the demand for aftermarket telematics device. Research analysis on the global automotive aftermarket telematics market identifies that the rise in in-vehicle communication options will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the Automotive Aftermarket Telematics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Several automobile manufacturers are focusing on equipping their mid-range vehicles with automotive telematics systems due to the rising demand for connectivity and growing awareness. It has been observed that the demand for automotive aftermarket telematics is expected to grow in Europe due to the rising adoption of mandatory security features like eCall. In addition, the improving economic conditions in APAC, especially in India and China are resulting in an increased demand for mid-range vehicles.
Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 135 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:• Delphi
• Geotab
• Intel Corporation
• TomTom International
• Verizon TelematicsMarket Segment by Type, covers:• Plug and Play Telematics
• Hardwired Install TelematicsMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Passenger vehicles
• Commercial vehicles

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics market.
Chapter 1: Describe Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Aftermarket Telematics, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Aftermarket Telematics, in 2015 and 2017.
Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.
Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Aftermarket Telematics, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.
Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.
Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive Aftermarket Telematics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive Aftermarket Telematics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.
