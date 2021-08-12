Exploration Drill Rigs Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Exploration Drill Rigs market with company profiles of key players such as:

Sandvik

Epiroc

Boart Longyear

Dando

Massenza

Ausdrill

Geomachine

Foremost

Layne

Fraste

VersaDrill Canada

Drilltechniques

Schramm

Changsha Changtan Geological Equipment

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Heavy-Duty Core

Compact Core

Multi-Purpose

By Application

Mining

Construction

Demolition and Recycling

Water, Oil and Gas

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Exploration Drill Rigs Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Exploration Drill Rigs Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Exploration Drill Rigs Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Exploration Drill Rigs Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Exploration Drill Rigs Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Exploration Drill Rigs Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Exploration Drill Rigs Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Exploration Drill Rigs Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Exploration Drill Rigs Industry

