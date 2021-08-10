Screw Anchors Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Screw Anchors market with company profiles of key players such as:

Fastenal

Hilti

KAMAX

Acument Global Technologies

Dokka Fasteners

Arconic (Alcoa)

Gem-Year

Infasco

Marmon

Stanley Black & Decker

Nucor Fastener

CISER

LISI Group

ITW

DEWALT

Hua Wei

Hohmann & Barnard, Inc

Ramset

Powers Fasteners

Concrete Fasteners, Inc

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Stud Anchors

Sleeved Anchors

By Application

General Industry

Construction

Manufacturing Industry

Other

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Screw Anchors Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Screw Anchors Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Screw Anchors Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Screw Anchors Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Screw Anchors Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Screw Anchors Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Screw Anchors Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Screw Anchors Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Screw Anchors Industry

