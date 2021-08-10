Identity Analytics Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Identity Analytics market with company profiles of key players such as:

Oracle

Verint Systems

Symantec

LogRhythm

Happiest Minds

Gurucul

Quantum Secure

Hitachi Id Systems

Sailpoint Technologies

Centrify

Anomalix

One Identity

Evidian

Brainwave GRC

Nexis GmbH

Confluxsys

Idax Software

NetIQ

Okta

Novetta

Netowl

ThreatMetrix

Venafi

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Application

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Identity Analytics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Identity Analytics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Identity Analytics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Identity Analytics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Identity Analytics Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Identity Analytics Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Identity Analytics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Identity Analytics Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Identity Analytics Industry

