Book Paper Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Book Paper market with company profiles of key players such as:
- International Paper
- UPM-Kymmene
- Asia Pulp and Paper
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
- Stora Enso
- Oji Paper
- Nippon Paper Group
- Norske Skog
- Nine Dragons Paper
- Chenming Paper
- Sun Paper Group
- Huatai Paper
- Glatfelter
- Shandong Tranlin
- Dahe Paper
- Guangzhou Paper
- Xinya Paper Group
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Uncoated Offset Paper
- Coated Paper
- Others
By Application
- Printing Books
- Magazines
- Advertising Matter
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Book Paper Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Book Paper Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Book Paper Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Book Paper Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Book Paper Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Book Paper Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Book Paper Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Book Paper Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Book Paper Industry
