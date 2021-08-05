Diet Foods Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Diet Foods market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories
- General Mills
- Herbalife
- Kellogg
- Medifast
- Nutrisystem
- PepsiCo
- Coca Cola
- Kraft Heinz
- Weight Watchers
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- Diet Food
- Diet Drinks
- Weight Loss and Dietary Supplements
By Application
- Large Supermarkets
- Grocery and Departmental Stores
- Specialty Retail Stores
- Online Sales
- Direct Sales
By Geography:
North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Diet Foods Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Diet Foods Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Diet Foods Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Diet Foods Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Diet Foods Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Diet Foods Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Diet Foods Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Diet Foods Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Diet Foods Industry
