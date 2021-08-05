Auto Parts Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Auto Parts market with company profiles of key players such as:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso

Valeo

Continental

Aptiv

ZF Friedrichshafen

Magna International

Faurecia S.A.

Magneti Marelli

Aisin Seiki

Brembo

Akebono Brake Industry

Hella KGaA Hueck

ACDelco

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Walking System

Car Accessories

Other

By Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Auto Parts Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Auto Parts Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Auto Parts Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Auto Parts Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Auto Parts Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Auto Parts Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Auto Parts Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Auto Parts Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Auto Parts Industry

