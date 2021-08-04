Anthropomorphic Robot Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Anthropomorphic Robot market with company profiles of key players such as:

Softbank

Robotis

Kawada Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor

Ubtech Robotics

Pal Robotics

DST Robot Co.

Toyota Motor

Hajime Research Institute

Engineered Arts

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Robo Garage Co.

Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia

Robotics Lab

Samsung Electronics

Hasbro

Ez-Robot

Macco Robotics

Hubolab-Kaist

Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International (ATR)

Wowwee Group

Cybedroid

Qihan Technology Co.

Behavior Labs

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Biped Anthropomorphic Robot

Wheel Drive Anthropomorphic Robot

By Application

Education and Entertainment

Research & Space Exploration

Personal Assistance and Caregiving

Search and Rescue

Public Relations

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Anthropomorphic Robot Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Anthropomorphic Robot Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Anthropomorphic Robot Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Anthropomorphic Robot Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Anthropomorphic Robot Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Anthropomorphic Robot Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Anthropomorphic Robot Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Anthropomorphic Robot Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Anthropomorphic Robot Industry

