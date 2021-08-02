Plastic Recycling Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Plastic Recycling market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Clear Path Recycling
- Clean Tech Incorporated
- Mohawk Industries Incorporated
- CarbonLite Industries
- Envision Plastics Industries
- Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated
- Evergreen Plastics
- PolyQuest
- Phoenix Technologies
- Verdeco Recycling
- Custom Polymers
- KW plastics
- Extrupet
- Greentech
- Veolia Polymers
- Hahn Plastics
- PLASgran
- APR2 Plast
- Luxus
- Viridor
- Centriforce
- Visy
- Kyoei Industry
- Wellpine Plastic Industical
- Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial
- Intco
- Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
- Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type
- PET
- PP
- HDPE
- LDPE
- Others
By Application
- Packaging & Consumer Goods
- Construction
- Textile Fiber / Clothing
- Landscaping/Street Furniture
- Other Uses
By Geography
- North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa
The Global Plastic Recycling Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Plastic Recycling Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Plastic Recycling Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Plastic Recycling Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Plastic Recycling Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Plastic Recycling Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Plastic Recycling Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Plastic Recycling Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Plastic Recycling Industry
