Electric Beauty Devices Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Electric Beauty Devices market with company profiles of key players such as:

L’Oreal SA

Panasonic Corporation

Home SKinovations Ltd

Photomedax Inc.

Carol Cole Company

Lumenis Ltd.

The Proctor & Gamble Company

Syneron Medical

TRIA Beauty, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Acne Devices

Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices

Oxygen and Steaming Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Others

By Application

Salon

Spa

At Home

Others

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Electric Beauty Devices Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Electric Beauty Devices Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Electric Beauty Devices Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Electric Beauty Devices Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Electric Beauty Devices Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Electric Beauty Devices Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Electric Beauty Devices Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Electric Beauty Devices Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Electric Beauty Devices Industry

