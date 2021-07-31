Bluetooth Smart SoC Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Bluetooth Smart SoC market with company profiles of key players such as:

Bluegiga Technologies Oy

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Qualcomm Inc

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

Broadcom Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc

Mediatek Inc

NXP Semiconductors

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Marvell Technology Group

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type

Bluetooth Smart

Bluetooth Smart Ready

By Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Building & Retail

Consumer Electronics

Other

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Bluetooth Smart SoC Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Bluetooth Smart SoC Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Bluetooth Smart SoC Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Bluetooth Smart SoC Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Bluetooth Smart SoC Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Bluetooth Smart SoC Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Bluetooth Smart SoC Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Bluetooth Smart SoC Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Bluetooth Smart SoC Industry

