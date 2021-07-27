The Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market By Product (Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel and Ski Protection), By End-User/ Application Industry (Alpine, Skiing, Nordic, Telemark and Other), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Ski gear and equipment incorporate skis, snowboard, boots, ties, shaft and clothing, protective cap and goggle and different assortments. Skis and boots are the most costly gear. The rigging would require are skis, ski boots, goggles, a head protector and ski shafts. Discretionary rigging incorporates a ski sack, ski transporter, shades and even walkie talkies if there should be an occurrence of crises. For garments, you will require ski gloves or gloves, base layer, sweater or a downy coat, ski coat and jeans. Coats, TNF powdance ski jacket, remaining warm, dry, and agreeable is frequently at the highest priority on the rundown for fledgling skiers.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global ski gear & equipment market size was valued at USD 104.15 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 836.63 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the ski gear & equipment market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.



Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market:

Growing interest of people towards various outdoor activities such as skiing and snow sports also, increasing government initiatives to encourage participation in skiing, along with that increasing ski infrastructure, rising usage of helmets, and increasing number of initiatives these are some major factors which driving the growth of the global ski gear & equipment market. But, awareness regarding serious body part injuries and changing cost of the ski gear & equipment creates the negative impact on the market growth for ski gear & equipment. Similarly, growing advanced development, new innovative products of ski gear & equipment. In addition, changing needs and demands of consumers by using advanced technology and increasing number of women participants in various sports creates the huge market opportunity for the global ski gear & equipment market.



Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market are as follows:

Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global ski gear & equipment market is segmented into skis & snowboard, ski boots, ski apparel and ski protection. Among them skis & snowboard is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global ski gear & equipment market during the forecast period. Due, to increasing investment in snow sports by private organizations and awareness create by the government for ski gear & equipment.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Skis & Snowboard

• Ski Boots

• Ski Apparel

• Ski Protection

Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market: By Application/ End-User

The global ski gear & equipment market is classified into alpine, skiing, Nordic, Telemark and others. After analysis, skiing is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global ski gear & equipment market. Because, rising development of infrastructure for skiing industry and also, exciting offers and add new products to their portfolio.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Alpine

• Skiing

• Nordic

• Telemark

• Others

Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global ski gear & equipment market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Europe is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global ski gear & equipment market. Due to huge development of infrastructure for skiing is driving individuals to participate in skiing sports, and governments, resorts are also offering various initiatives and sports-related to skiing in order to increase contribution in the sport. This is followed by the Asia Pacific and North America, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the Ski Gear & Equipment market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA



Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Decathlon

• Helly Hansen

• Atomic

• Rossignol

• Volcom

• DC

• Head

• Volkl

• Decente

• K2 Sports

The ski gear & equipment market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the ski gear & equipment market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the ski gear & equipment market. In addition, the global ski gear & equipment market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the ski gear & equipment market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the ski gear & equipment market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.



Important Topics Covered in Global Ski Gear & Equipment Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the ski gear & equipment market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the ski gear & equipment market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global ski gear & equipment market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global ski gear & equipment market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global ski gear & equipment market.

