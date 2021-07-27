The Global Roofing Granule Market By Product (Organic Granules, Ceramic-Coated Granules, and Others), By End-User/ Application Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Roofing granules are built with a ceramic covering. The granules that are most usually utilized comprise of ground-up liquid stone particles, for example, strong volcanic magma, basalt or rock. To acquire the best possible granule size these particles are prepared and afterward secured with a silicate blend. Roofing granules are utilized as a stylish treatment of end laps and side laps on granule-surfaced, and developed. Roofing granules are produced using squashed stone and minerals.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The global Roofing Granule market size was valued at USD 119.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 961.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the roofing granule market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Full Access of This [email protected]https://www.brainstormmarketresearch.com/syndicate-reports/roofing-granule-market-report



Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Roofing Granule Market:

Increasing lifestyle of people in urban area and rising spending capacity of people specifically urban people are the major driving factors for the global roofing granules. Along with that, growing development in R&D department for construction sector is one of the driving factors for market growth. But, lack of awareness among people regarding roofing granules and shortage of raw material creates the negative impact on growth of the global roofing granules market. Similarly, many developed and developing countries are investing in industrialization and commercialization sector. Also these countries are looking forward for introducing advanced technologies in construction industry all this factors creates the huge opportunity in forecast period for global roofing granules.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Roofing Granule Market are as follows:



Global Roofing Granule Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global Roofing Granule market is segmented into organic granules, ceramic-coated granules, and others. Among them organic granules is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global roofing granule market during the forecast period. According to environmental conditions, people are more conscious about the usage of eco-friendly materials. Most of the people prefer organic granules as compared to the other roofing granules. So, the demand of organic granules is more.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Organic Granules

• Ceramic-Coated Granules

• Others

Global Roofing Granule Market: By Application/ End-User

The global roofing granule market is classified into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. After analysis, commercial is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global Roofing Granule market. Increasing commercial sector in urban cities creates the market for the roofing granules.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others



Get Methodology @https://www.brainstormmarketresearch.com/syndicate-reports/roofing-granule-market-report



Global Roofing Granule Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global roofing granule market has been segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global roofing granule market. Rapid growth in population and also government of emerging countries such as India, China are ready for the huge investment in construction sector so, the demand is high from Asia Pacific region. This is followed by the North America and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the Roofing Granule market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Roofing Granule Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• 3M

• GAF

• Johns Manville

• Harsco

• ATI-Blackdiamond

• Sesco

• Specialty Granules LLC. (SGI)

• Tianjin Yuhong Building Waterproof Material Co. Ltd.

• Foshan Usure Building Material Co. Ltd.

• US Minerals

The roofing granule market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the roofing granule market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the roofing granule market. In addition, the global roofing granule market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the roofing granule market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the roofing granule market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.



Full Access of This [email protected]https://www.brainstormmarketresearch.com/syndicate-reports/roofing-granule-market-report



Important Topics Covered in Global Roofing Granule Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the roofing granule market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the roofing granule market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global roofing granule market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global roofing granule market.

• Changing revenue shares and size of parent product during forecast period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global roofing granule market.

https://thedailychronicle.in/