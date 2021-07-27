Global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market to Reach USD 1,906.22 Million by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Chloride estimated at USD XX Million in the year 2016 with CAGR 5.2%

Calcium Chloride Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028. Rapidly booming food and beverages industrialization and growing urbanization is a significant driving factor for the growth of Calcium Chloride market. The research study provides historic data from 2016 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 on the basis of revenue (USD Million).



Global demand for Calcium Chloride Market Size, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD XX Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,906.22 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The global Calcium Chloride is projected to raise at a substantial rate owing to the numerous of benefits and driving factors.

Global Calcium Chloride Competitive Analysis:

Analysis of key manufacturers including Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Group and Solvay SA, Keg River Chemical, Ward Chemical, TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.), Zirax Ltd., B. J. Services Company, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OxyChem), Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., has been featured in the report. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

Increasing construction activities in developing countries coupled with rapidly growing industrialization and urbanization across the globe drives the growth of calcium chloride market. Increasing rise of calcium chloride application in the food and beverage, water treatment, and agriculture industries is expected to create new opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Calcium Chloride Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Calcium Chloride market report is segmented on the basis of product type, origin, and region & country level. Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into de-icing & dust control, drilling fluids, pharmaceuticals, construction, and others. De-icing & dust control are the major application acquired the maximum share of the global calcium chloride market. The market has also been segmented based on the grade including industrial grade & food grade. Calcium chloride dihydrate and calcium chloride anhydrous are the type segment of the calcium chloride market.

Product

Calcium Chloride Dihydrate

Calcium Chloride Anhydrous

Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Applications

De-icing & Dust Control

Drilling Fluids

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Others

News:

21 September 2016

“Zirax signed international contract for transferring of calcium chloride production technology which will be used at new chemical plant in Egypt to be commissioned in 2017.”

https://zirax.com/pdf/Press_release_Zirax_Egypt_2017.pdf

Calcium Chloride Market Regional Insights:

“North America dominated the market in 2020 and valued for a maximum revenue share owing to the extremely cold weather conditions in the region. Furthermore, increasing disposable income in developing countries coupled with construction activities and infrastructure development drive the calcium chloride market in Asia Pacific.”

