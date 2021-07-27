Global Basmati Rice Market to Reach USD XX Billion by 2028

Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Basmati Rice estimated at USD XX Billion in the year 2016 with CAGR XX%.

Basmati Rice Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028. Rising demand of aromatic and long grain rice for variety of popular dishes worldwide is a significant driving factor for the growth of Basmati Rice market. The research study provides historic data from 2016 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 on the basis of revenue (USD Billion).



Global demand for Basmati Rice Market Size, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD XX Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2021 to 2028. The global Basmati Rice is projected to raise at a substantial rate owing to the numerous of benefits and driving factors.



Global Basmati Rice Competitive Analysis:

Analysis of key manufacturers including Amira Basmati Rice, HBI, Estraco, East End Foods, TBA Suntra, S.G.S. International Rice Company, Amira Nature Foods, VSR Rice, The Rice n Spice International Ltd., Kohinoor Foods., Daawat, McCormick & Company, REI AGRO Limited, and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., has been featured in the report. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

Increasing disposable income in developing countries coupled with rising awareness about healthy lifestyle across the globe drives the growth of basmati rice market. Growing demand of brown basmati rice open new opportunities for basmati rice market globally.

Basmati Rice Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Basmati Rice market report is segmented on the basis of product type, origin, and region & country level. On the basis of product type, it is classified as White and Brown. Based on origin by country, global Basmati Rice market is classified into India, Pakistan and Others.

Product

White

Brown

Origin

India

Pakistan

Others

News: Jul. 10, 2019

“Amira Nature Foods Ltd, a global provider of packaged Indian specialty rice, has announced that it will execute a renewed focus on its US basmati rice business segment. The Company has taken steps to reinvigorate its brands and expand US distribution.”

Mar. 28, 2019 “Amira Nature Foods Ltd, a global provider of packaged specialty rice, has announced that its products will be available on Amazon in the United Kingdom. The Company is initially offering its Brown Basmati Rice 2kg product and is looking forward to adding more products.”

https://www.amira.net/investor/news-releases/?news_id=7171 Feb. 26, 2019 “Amira Nature Foods Ltd Continues Expansion in Germany through Partnership with Dohle”

Basmati Rice Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and valued for a maximum revenue share owing to the high population and presence of highest basmati rice producing countries in the region. Furthermore, disposable income in the region increases the demand of brown basmati rice simultaneously projected to create significant opportunities during the forecast period.

