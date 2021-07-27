The Global Potassium Sulphate Market By Product (Granular, Powder, Liquid), By End-User/ Application Industry (Agriculture, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Food), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Potassium sulphate (SOP), additionally called sulphate of potash, aconite, or anciently known as potash of sulfur) is the inorganic compound with recipe K2SO4. It is a white water-solvent strong. It is usually utilized in composts, giving both potassium and a wellspring of sulfur. It is made by responding potassium hydroxide and sulfuric corrosive. It can likewise be made by responding potassium chloride with sulfuric corrosive. It can likewise be made by responding sulfur dioxide, oxygen, and potassium chloride with some water. Potassium Sulphate is the salt of a solid corrosive (H2SO4) and a solid base (KOH) and the pH of its watery arrangement is generally unbiased. Potassium Sulphate is a superb wellspring of sustenance for plants.”



Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global potassium sulphate market size was valued at USD 153.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,231.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the potassium sulphate market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Potassium Sulphate Market:

Increasing fertilizer, resulting in improved quality of agricultural products, for better nutritional value of vegetables and fruits. And growing demand for potassium sulfate from the fertilizer industry. But, raising competitive pricing strategies of local players, and improper value chain management creates the negative impact on the growth of the potassium sulphate market. Similarly, increasing demand for these pharmaceutical products for risk of cancer, heart diseases, and high blood pressure. In addition, rising used as a ingredient in manufacturing cosmetic and food products creates the huge market opportunity for the global potassium sulphate in forecast period.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Potassium Sulphate Market are as follows:



Global Potassium Sulphate Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global potassium sulphate market is segmented into Granular, Powder, and Liquid. Among them granular is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global potassium sulphate market during the forecast period. Granular type of potassium sulphate is widely used as a key fertilizer for fruits, vegetables, treenuts, tobacco, and others.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Granular

• Powder

• Liquid

Global Potassium Sulphate Market: By Application/ End-User

The global potassium sulphate market is classified into agriculture, industrial, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food. After analysis, agriculture is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global potassium sulphate market. Potassium sulphate is predominantly used in the production of fertilizers for the agriculture industry to protect crops against the attacks of pests and weeds.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Agriculture

• Industrial

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics

• Food

Global Potassium Sulphate Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global potassium sulphate market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global potassium sulphate market. Increasing R&D activities by major player’s similarly growing merger and acquisition among regional and international players. In addition, increasing government spending for development of agriculture sector in countries such as India and China is expected to boost growth of the Asia Pacific market. North America and Europe are expected to witness faster growth, due to increasing demand from food and beverage sector. This is followed by the North America and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.



Following are the various regions covered by the Potassium Sulphate market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Potassium Sulphate Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• K+S Group

• Tessenderlo Group

• Compass Minerals

• SQM

• YARA

• Rusal

• Sesoda

• Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt

• Qing Shang Chemical

• Migao Group

The potassium sulphate market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the Potassium Sulphate market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the Potassium Sulphate market. In addition, the global potassium sulphate market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the potassium sulphate market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the potassium sulphate market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.



