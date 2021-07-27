Global IT Spending in Food Delivery Market by Type (IT services, Software, Hardware), By Application (Online Grocery, Fast Food, Standard Meal, Dessert) and Regional Forecast by end of 2028

Global IT Spending in Food Delivery Market:

IT spending on food delivery service comprises the management of food delivery service, its supply chain of food or raw material from farms to retail store or to end-consumers, hotel chains. IBM is one of the major players has its segment in food business spending and investing heavily in managing supply chain proper storage of food and its transportation, logistics. Food delivery services including UberEats, Door Dash are the food delivery companies and the major IT companies support these services with their experienced ema that supports them in logistics, supply chain and storage of food for long distances. They heavily spend their capital on this food services.

Drivers and Opportunity of IT Spending in Food Delivery Market:

The rising demand for food delivery apps is emerging online to offline mobile technology and increasing prevalence for food delivery service through these apps has driven the market of IT spending in food deliver service market. For Instance, major players across globe preferred use of such delivery service companies for supply of food, as they ensure effective distribution of food maintaining its quality with adoption of advanced modules, blockchain for maintaining quality and providing accurate service to customer increase their demand in the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis of Global IT Spending in Food Delivery Market:

The food sector has positive impact on the growth of market with increasing preference for online food delivery service, adoption of food deliver applications that boost the demand for online food services across globe. The major IT players invested their capital in these food delivery service companies as they maintain proper hygiene and ensure efficient delivery of service, maintain quality with helps of advanced modules provided by IT players, boosting growth of market.

Regional Analysis of Global IT Spending in Food Delivery Market:

North America region has higher demand for food delivery services. These food delivery services are supported by IT companies that deliver ready to eat or prepared food. California uses food delivery service due to its higher demand and changed preference of consumer due to emerging Food service apps technology. There is increasing prevalence of food delivery services across Australia, Canada, Mexico, the UK, and the USA. In 2020, prominent online food delivery services Just Eat (including subsidiaries) and Uber Eats, were available in 13 countries, Deliveroo was available in 12 countries, and Grub hub was established in many cities across the USA.

Food delivery application was used by the population across China, Asia-Pacific region. With this emerging technology adoption rise in demand for food delivery app in turn boost the growth of market.

The Latin America and MEA and Africa region has expected to boost the market growth in coming years with increase in awareness about delivery services of food.

Global IT Spending in Food Delivery Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

• IT services

• Software

• Hardware

By Application

• Online Grocery

• Fast Food

• Standard Meal

• Dessert

Key Manufacturers of Global IT Spending in Food Delivery Market:

The major players growing significantly across globe are IBM, HP, Microsoft, NetSuite. IBM is one of the major companies resolves the challenges faced in logistics of food service delivery to consumers such as wastage of food inefficient storage system, food getting detoriates due to long distance, temperature fluctuations. IBM Food trust has its first blockchain safety solution that ensures innovative and safe, quality logistic service of food.

They have authorized supplier, distributor, retailers and consumer that ensures efficient delivery of food service. Many major players are adopting technology innovation in building efficient and quality supply chain, logistics for food delivery services to leverage its position in the market.

https://www.ibm.com/blockchain/resources/food-trust/food-logistics/

Recent News on Global IT Spending in Food Delivery Market:

“On June 2020, Olive Oil producers has collaborated with IBM Food company to ensure product integrity and protection against fraud. They use their different modules and blockchain adopting AI to ensure safe, quality delivery of food service.”

https://newsroom.ibm.com/2020-11-11-IBM-Food-Trust-Delivers- Traceability-Quality-Assurance-to-Major-Olive-Oil-Brands-with-Blockchain

“On February 2019, Oracle NetSuite offered its platform to Australian Food Delivery Service company names Youfoodz that ensured increase visibility and control across every part of its growing business by taking advantage of a unified and flexible platform to optimize supply chain and financial processes. This has enabled Youfoodz to maintain its commitment to high standards of quality and satisfaction while managing increasing demand for its healthy meals, snacks and drinks from customers across Australia.”

https://www.netsuite.com/portal/company/pressreleases/02-05-19.shtml

Region-wise Analysis of Global IT Spending in Food Delivery Market:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of L.A.

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o GCC

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Segments and region-wise analysis mentioned in the collateral can requested for as customization as per the client need.

