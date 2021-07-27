Copper Paste Market by Product Type (Low Temperature Sintered, Medium Temperature Sintered, High Temperature Sintered), by Application (Printed Electronics, PV Industry, Other) and Regional Forecast by 2028

Global Copper Paste Market:

Copper Paste is a high temperature anti-seize lubricant. A soft copper coloured paste based on micronized copper powder and synergistic anti-oxidant, anti-corrosion, anti-wear additives suspended in premium grade stable oil. It is an effective anti-seize formulation preventing metal to metal contact, seizing, galling, fretting corrosion. Copper paste is used in power electronics solar industry with excellent conductive property and low cost.

Drivers and Opportunity of Global Copper Paste Market:

The application of copper paste with adoption of advanced technologies in industrial sector of developed countries propels the growth of copper paste market. There is higher demand for copper paste in industrial application. Copper nanomaterials based nano paste were printed onto a glass substrate using a metal screen mask, pressure less sintered under a nitrogen atmosphere. These advanced copper nanoparticle paste provide sustainable fabrication of copper electrodes and die attachment materials for the production of next-generation power semiconductors, this benefit increases its demand in the market.

Covid Impact Analysis of Copper Paste Market:

The industrial activities affected in the pandemic situation due to decline in production, supply and demand for products. The covid-19 situation brought restriction, shut down of manufacturing facilities that affected industrial sector across globe. The decreased spending capacity and disposable income to population have brought negative impact on the growth of copper paste used in anti-seizing lubrication, prevention against corrosion industrial applications. This factor brought adverse effect on growth of copper paste market.

Regional Analysis of Copper Paste Market:

The increasing industrial sector, growing demand for anti-seizing, lubricant increases demand for copper paste in industrial application. The developed countries including Europe, North America adopts advanced construction and industrial technologies that increases market for copper paste in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region including Japan, China with rising urbanization and awareness has demand for industrial sector which in turn the boost the demand for copper paste driving its growth in the market.

Global Copper Paste Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

• Low Temperature Sintered

• Medium Temperature Sintered

• High Temperature Sintered

By Application

• Printed Electronics

• PV Industry

• Other

Key Manufacturers of Global Copper Paste Market:

The major players operated in the copper paste market includes Tatsuta, Wurth, Heraeus, Shoei Chemical, Liqui Moly, FUCHS Group, Ampletec, WEICON, Fenghua Advanced Technology, MOTOREX, NOF America, Hitachi Chemical, Material Concept, Sinocera. Hitachi Chemical company developed copper-based paste for cell electrode formation. It is high function paste material that can help lower the cost of silicone solar cells. The major players such as Hitachi Chemical introduced copper paste that used in varied application and ensure sustainability.

Recent News on Global Copper Paste Market:

"On October 2020, FUCHS strengthen specialty business by acquiring the lubricants business of Welponer Srl, Italy. This acquisition has strengthened their business operation across globe." "On July 2019, Heraeus expanded its position in global market for silver contact materials, these materials are essential in the switchgear, automotive and telecommunications industries. Heraeus have significantly expanding its production and technology base and has acquired the silver contact material's production from Umicore Brazil."

Region-wise Analysis of Global Copper Paste Market:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of L.A.

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o GCC

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Segments and region-wise analysis mentioned in the collateral can be requested for as customization as per the client need.”

