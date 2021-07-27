Shipping Software Market by Component (Software and Services), by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), by Application (Retail & eCommerce, 3PL/Contract Logistics, Courier & Postal Services, and Freight/Cargo Forwarding) and Regional Forecast by 2028

Global Shipping Software Market:

Shipping Software is a platform that provides tools to automate the process of shipping products to customers. Shipping software integrates with e-commerce platform, allowing to quickly determine the amount spend to ship certain orders. The shipping software generates shipping labels that immediately print and attach to packages. The benefits of using shipping software includes discounted and real-time shipping rates, Shipment software offers multiple carrier options including UPS, DHL, FedEx, it handles bulk shipping labels and packing slip creation, that increases demand in the market.

Drivers and Opportunity of Global Shipping Software Market:

Shipment software with adoption of advanced technology has multiple carrier option, increase availability for real time shipment tracking, increasing preference for shipping software and its benefits such as discounted offers, reduced pricing led to growth of shipping software market. The increasing e-commerce and online business led to rising demand for shipping software. This software integrates with company’s e-commerce platform to automate delivery, shipping services. This factor drives the growth of company in the market.

Covid Impact Analysis of Shipping Software Market:

The Covid-19 situation has compelled business owners to adopt online sales that is fuelling demand for shipping software. They scheduling of deliveries, geo-locating orders, providing access to delivery teams boosting the growth of shipping software. There is emerging trend of real time tracking of shipping software to avoid delays in courier services, avoid quality challenges faced by company. This factor increases demand for shipping software to resolve challenges in cross border logistics faced by delivery companies. This factor impacted positively towards growth of shipping software market.

Regional Analysis of Shipping Software Market:

The shipment software has presence of its operation across all regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific region due to rapid urbanization, increased online business, rising adoption of new technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, Blockchain, drones, integration of shipping software increases its efficiency in delivering parcels, goods. This factor boosted its growth across all regions. The increased spending capacity, online business across globe propelled the growth of shipping software market.

Global Shipping Software Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component:

• Software

• Services

By Deployment:

• On-premise

• Cloud

By Application:

• Retail & eCommerce

• 3PL/Contract Logistics

• Courier & Postal Services

• Freight/Cargo Forwarding

Key Manufacturers of Global Shipping Software Market:

The players operated in the market includes Logistics Technologies, After Ship, Descartes System Group, EASYPOST, Interruptive, Inc., Jolly Technologies Inc., Kuebix, Manhattan Associates, Megalux S.A, Metapack, Oracle Corporation, Ordoro, Inc., Pitney Bowes, Proship Inc, SAP SE, Ship hawk, Shipping Easy, Ship Station, Webgility Inc., XPS Parcel. Companies have adopted advanced technologies solution in providing courier and shipment to customer and they have introduced new network centric transportation management system. E-Transportation management system provides visibility logistic solution for shippers and third-party logistic provider, it optimizes transportation workflow gain visibility over their logistic network.

https://www.descartes.com/resources/news/descartes-launches-new-network-centric-transportation-management-system

“Recent News on Global Shipping Software Market:

On November 2020, Descartes System Group has engaged in acquisition with Ship Track company that provides cloud-based mobile resource management and shipment tracking solutions. These solutions help customers automate dispatch, updates on shipment status and estimated time of arrival (ETA), and eliminate paper-based delivery processes. Ship Track's highly-configurable and scalable platform is particularly well-suited for the e-commerce home delivery, parcel and medical courier markets, helping these companies efficiently manage final-mile deliveries. On July 2020, Pitney Bowes introduced all in one shipping system makes it easy for businesses to choose the best value sending option for each letter or parcel with Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide.

Region-wise Analysis of Global Shipping Software Market:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of L.A.

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o GCC

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

