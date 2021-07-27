The Global LED Display Screen Market By Product (Indoor LED Display, and Outdoor LED Display), By End-User/ Application Industry (Advertising Media, Information Display, Sports Arena, Stage Performance, Traffic & Security, and Others), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

LED screen is really a LCD screen, however as opposed to having a typical CCFL backdrop illumination, it utilizes light-discharging diodes (LEDs) as a wellspring of light behind the screen. A LED is more vitality effective and significantly littler than a CCFL, empowering a more slender TV screen. LED TV utilizes a fluid precious stone presentation (LCD) board to control where light is shown on your screen. These boards are commonly made out of two sheets of polarizing material with a fluid precious stone arrangement between them. Driven screens additionally offer quicker invigorate rates, improved lucidity, and preferable shading quality over LCD screens. The cool cathode lighting innovation utilized in LCD screens can be difficult for the eyes, which is the reason suggested LED screens over LCD.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global LED Display Screen market size was valued at USD 7,370.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 53,291.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the LED display screen market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.



Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global LED Display Screen Market:



Increasing awareness among people related to energy conservation. Rising number of live concerts, sport competitions, and corporate exhibitions also, developments in manufacturing processes and packaging are the major driving factors for the global LED screen display market. But, some factors such as high initial cost of LED displays, and price sensitive economies such as China and India creates the negative impact on the global LED screen display market. Similarly, rising investment in R&D by the global manufacturers for LED display and increasing advancements in technology for LED display creates the huge market opportunity for the global LED screen display market in upcoming years.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global LED Display Screen Market are as follows:



Global LED Display Screen Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global LED display screen market is segmented into indoor LED display, and outdoor LED display. Among them outdoor LED display is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global LED display screen market during the forecast period. Because, outdoor advertisements is one of the major factors driving the market growth and attributes like energy efficiency, environment friendly, low operational cost, and durability have encouraged marketers and advertisers to use the outdoor LED display.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Indoor LED Display

• Outdoor LED Display

Global LED Display Screen Market: By Application/ End-User

The global LED display screen market is classified into advertising media, information display, sports arena, stage performance, traffic & security, and others. After analysis, advertising media is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global LED display screen market. Due to huge market competition, many companies are ready to invest in advertisement industry and outdoor advertisements are one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Advertising Media

• Information Display

• Sports Arena

• Stage Performance

• Traffic & Security

• Others

Global LED Display Screen Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global LED display screen market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and others. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global LED display screen market. Due to high investment in R&D department for LED display and new players investment in LED screen display market this region remain on forefront. But in forecast period Asia Pacific region is expected to grow due to rising number of sport events expected in emerging economies such as China and India. This is followed by the Europe and Asia Pacific, along with the rapid growing population of the region.



Following are the various regions covered by the LED Display Screen market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina



o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global LED Display Screen Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Daktronics

• Barco

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Absen

• Unilumin

• Liantronics

• Lighthouse

• Leyard

• Sansitech

• Szretop

The LED display screen market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the LED display screen market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the LED Display Screen market. In addition, the global LED display screen market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the LED display screen market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the LED display screen market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.



Important Topics Covered in Global LED Display Screen Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the LED display screen market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the LED display screen market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global LED display screen market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global LED display screen market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global LED display screen market.

