Global M-Commerce Market to Reach is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for m-commerce market is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period

Global M-Commerce Market : Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028

M-Commerce reduces overhead costs and increases transactional efficiency by eliminating physical presence and other intermediaries. Continuous technological advancements in wireless and mobile technologies are expected to increase the number of transactions over the forecast period. Increasing mobile internet usage owing to improved bandwidth is expected to drive the market.

The selling and buying processes are conducted through the wireless communication devices, which are known as the hand-held mobile devices. Several devices, including the smartphones, mobile phones, smart-watches, tabs and net-connected books are used for the transactions. M-commerce allows users to access online shopping platforms without the use a desktop computer. Some of the examples of the m-commerce services includes, mobile banking, in-app purchasing, virtual marketplace apps like the amazon mobile app or digital wallets such as Google pay, Apple pay, android pay and Samsung pay among others.

The growing internet penetration among many developing countries is also one of the prime factors for the growth of the market. Many developing nations have now adopted the use of m-payments services online wallets etc. services, such as m-wallets have been popularized by many governmental programs, such as demonetization as an example. This has increased the revenue traffic in the market for e-commerce.

Additionally, the increasing smartphone penetration and the convergence between online and offline activities is expected to favour market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, mobility in M-Commerce transactions enables broader reach, which is expected to further drive the market. Low internet speed in developing economies may hinder market growth over the forecast period. The absence of mobile-friendly websites can further act as a restraint to market growth. Optimization of device capabilities and rising awareness for mobile applications and services may provide new opportunities to M-Commerce market growth. Intense competition and information security may pose a challenge to mobile commerce market growth over the forecast period.

The growth in M Commerce market is expected to grow sequentially with the growth in number of mobile devices driven by proliferation of media-rich mobile communication devices (smart phones and tablets), growing number of internet users, faster broadband speeds and increased internet usage. There are various Mobile Commerce applications available in the market with which one can get benefited in many ways. Applications including mobile retailing, location maps, news, mobile shopping, and ticketing are widely used by end users. Presently, the majority online stores do have their mobile website or apps for mobile phones which has shown huge growth not only in business and sales, but also in customer base.

Moreover, in the next five-year smartphone market across the world will burgeon due to the adaption of smartphone and penetration of the internet.

Global M-Commerce Market

Analysis of key manufacturers including Ericsson, Gemalto (Thales Company), Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Mastercard Inc., Paypal Holding, SAP SE, Visa Inc.

MasterCard, Mopay, Oxygen8, PayPal, SAP, and Visa. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

Global M-Commerce Segmentation Analysis Market

The global m-commerce market, can be segmented by transactions, payment modes and end-users. In terms of transactions, the market can be segmented into m retailing, m ticketing/booking, m billing, and other m-commerce services. On the basis of the payment modes, it can be segregated into, near field communication (NFC), premium sms, wireless application protocol (WAP), and direct carrier billing. On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into smart device users and feature phone users.

This report segments the m-commerce market as follows –

By Transactions

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

M Billing

Other M-commerce services

By Payment Modes

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Premium SMS

Direct Carrier Billing

By End-users

Smart Device Users

Feature Phone Users

News: Ericsson and ABB join forces to accelerate wireless automation for flexible factories

“In April 2019, Ericsson and ABB, the technology leader focused on digital industries, strengthened their collaboration to accelerate the industrial ecosystem for flexible wireless automation. The partnership will enable enhanced connected services, Industrial IoT and artificial intelligence technologies in the future.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2019/4/ericsson-and-abb-join-forces-to-accelerate-wireless-automation-for-flexible-factories News: Master Card Acquired Ethoca to Reduce Digital Commerce Fraud

“In March, 2019, Mastercard announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Ethoca, a global provider of technology solutions that help merchants and card issuers collaborate in real-time to quickly identify and resolve fraud in digital commerce. The Ethoca suite of products adds to Mastercard’s commitment to drive greater protection in the digital space, integrating with its robust suite of fraud management and security products.”

https://www.ethoca.com/press-releases/mastercard-acquires-ethoca-to-reduce-digital-commerce-fraud

Global M-Commerce Market Regional Insights

North America and Europe are expected to be the key regional segment owing to high wireless internet penetration over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to considerably grow over the next six years owing to the rise in mobile retail activities in nations such as India and China.



