Global Vegan Ice Cream Market by Source (Coconut Milk, Soy Milk, Almond Milk, and Cashew milk), Flavour (Caramel, Chocolate, Coconut, Coffee, Vanilla, and Fruit), Sales Type (Impulse, Take Home, and Artisanal), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and Online) and Regional Forecast by end of 2028

Global Vegan Ice Cream Market:

Vegan ice cream is made from animal free products. These ice creams are plant-based made with coconut milk, almond milk, soy milk. Vegan ice cream has less saturated fats and hence they help in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, it is largely preferred by lactose intolerant individuals, this ice cream has few calories, supports environmental resources, eco-friendly. Arctic Zero is a brand that delivers vegan ice cream made from plant-based products with less fats, calories.

https://www.freshnlean.com/blog/vegan-ice-cream/

https://www.ilovescoopsmn.com/post/is-it-dairy-free-ice-cream-is-it-vegan-what-does-it-all-mean

Drivers and Opportunity of Vegan Ice Cream Market:

Vegan ice cream has gained popularity among individuals for vegan ice cream among health-conscious consumers due to increasing cases of lactose intolerance among population drives the growth of market. There is higher demand for vegan ice cream as 70% of the population across globe have faced lactose intolerance that occurs due to lactose sugar present in milk or dairy products, that leads to development of bone diseases such as osteopenia and osteoporosis, gastrointestinal symptoms and the dairy products also cause heart related issue as it has high saturated fats. Hence there is growing preference for health conscious, low fats, calories vegan products that is beneficial for lactose intolerant individuals.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7318541/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31546291/

Covid-19 Impact Analysis of Global Vegan Ice Cream Market:

The increased demand for online food delivery boost demand for consumers buying comfort ice cream at home. The consumers prefer eating health-conscious food option in order to maintain their health and uncertainty in pandemic has changed preference of consumers towards familiar and comforting indulgence and ice cream is one of the favourite indulgences observed across globe, increasing its demand and boost growth of market. But the pandemic situation faced disruption in supply or logistics, unavailable of food products on online platform led to mixed impact on growth of vegan ice cream market.

Get [email protected]https://www.brainstormmarketresearch.com/food-%26-beverages/vegan-ice-cream-market-report

https://www.dairyfoods.com/articles/94642-state-of-the-industry-ice-cream-is-a-category-on-fire

Regional Analysis of Global Vegan Ice Cream Market:

Europe region has significantly contributed in growth of vegan ice cream market, with increased cases of lactose intolerance in this region due to changed lifestyle, eating habits, climate, rising health-conscious consumers that prefer vegan products with less fats, calories. European Food Information Council imposed certain regulation on labelling of food ingredients or products that has allergen causing intolerance.

According to European Regulation, milk and its derivatives—including lactose—should be reported on the label or in the ingredients list. The increased cases of lactose intolerance compel European government to provide labelling instructions on specific food ingredients, these rising cases of lactose intolerance increases demand for vegan ice cream made from lactose fee ingredient and has lesser fats, calories.

Full Access of This [email protected]https://www.brainstormmarketresearch.com/food-%26-beverages/vegan-ice-cream-market-report

The North America region also has preference for use of vegan products as it has health benefits such as maintains cholesterol levels, good for lactose intolerant individuals.

The Asia-Pacific region with increasing sedentary lifestyle, health awareness, people preferred diet, health food that increase demand for vegan ice cream in this region. These factors boost the growth of vegan ice cream market in these major regions.

The other regions including Latin America, MEA are emerging region that are expected to boost growth of vegan ice cream in coming years with increasing health awareness and changed preference of population across globe will propel many opportunities for future development of these regions.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7318541/

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langas/article/PIIS2468-1253(17)30154-1/fullte

Global Vegan Ice Cream Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Source:

• Coconut Milk

• Soy Milk

• Almond Milk

• Cashew milk

On basis of source, coconut milk has contributed mainly in growth of market due to its nutritional benefits.

By Flavour:

• Caramel

• Chocolate

• Coconut

• Coffee

• Vanilla

• Fruit

By Sales Type:

• Impulse

• Take Home

• Artisanal

By Distribution Channel:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Online

On basis of distribution channel, online sales channel is rapidly growing segment due to changed preference of consumers

Key Manufacturers of Global Vegan Ice Cream Market:

Major players significantly contributed through their business operations include Unilever, General Mills, The White wave Foods Company (Denon), Hain Celestial Group, Bliss Unlimited, LLC, High Road Craft Brands, Alden’s Organic, Whole Foods Market IP. L.P., Tofutti Brands, Inc., and Trader Joe’s.

Major players in vegan ice cream market have introduced various plant based vegan ice cream products that are non-GMO plant-based alternative that offers nutritional benefits to consumers. The Danone company collaborated with White Wave Foods, this partnership has strengthened position of White Wave Foods company, that boost the growth off vegan ice cream market.

https://www.foodbusinessnews.net/articles/8268-danone-s-global-vision-behind-whitewave-acquisition

Recent News on Global Vegan Ice Cream Market: “”On June 2021, Unilever, that has been awarded for its Magnum vegan ice cream product line and expanded its plant-based ice cream product line in the market.”” https://plantbasednews.org/lifestyle/food/unilever-to-launch-plant-based-ice-creams-vegan-magnum-award/ “”On January 2020, Alden company has introduced its Organic product line of dairy free frozen desserts, it includes dairy-free product line, which comprises true-to-flavour taste and texture.” https://www.aldensicecream.com/news/

Region-wise Analysis of Global Vegan Ice Cream Market:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of L.A.

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o GCC

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Full Access of This [email protected]https://www.brainstormmarketresearch.com/food-%26-beverages/vegan-ice-cream-market-report

Segments and region-wise analysis mentioned in the collateral can requested for as customization as per the client need.

Browse Reports:

• Global Battery Material Market, Growth Drivers, Trends and Regional Forecast by end of 2028

• Licorice Extract Market by Product Type (Food Grade, Feed Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), Form (Powder, Liquid, and Block), and Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Tobacco, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″

https://thedailychronicle.in/