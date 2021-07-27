Global Timing Controllers is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for timing controllers value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

Global Timing Controllers Market and Response Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028

The growth of the timing controller market is majorly driven by the rise in the number of mobile devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and other consumer electronics equipment (mobile phones, personal digital assistants (PDAs), handheld game consoles, mobile media players, and digital cameras).

Timing controller are used in various high-end mobile phones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, smart TVs, PCs, cordless phones, e-book readers, and other consumer electronics to generate control signals for stable frequency and time. For instance, in a cell phone, the transmitter and receiver circuits contain oscillators that produce radio-frequency signals.

A timing controller (Tcon) is an integrated circuit (IC) that processes and coordinates the coloration of the pixels in a display panel. It converts the input video or picture image signals from the source into color coordinated output signals by using a set of algorithms. It then sends the information to the display drivers. The display drivers then send out the color codes to the vertical and horizontal pixels on the display screen, and the video or image is portrayed on the display screen.

With the continuous development of technology and increase in per capita income of consumers, there is a rise in consumption of mobile devices. The number of timing controller used in mobile devices varies from 3 to 4, whereas in smartphones, it varies from 6 to 8. In the current scenario (2016–2017), cell phones, Wi-Fi-enabled tablets, and other electronic gadgets use microwave oscillators tiny devices that generate the electrical signals used in communications.

However, the advent of the COVID-19 had a major impact on the production of the timing controllers, as several production processes occurs in China. Therefore, the COVID-19 had a significant impact on the market. Moreover, the trade war between the US and China, has affected the production of the timing controllers, which affects the growth of the market.

The growth of this market is fueled by the increasing demand for mobile devices, growing adoption of advanced automotive electronics, and rise in demand for healthcare and medical equipment. The market is further driven by the rapidly expanding consumer electronics industry.

Analysis of key manufacturers including Samsung, Parade Technologies, Novatek, MegaChips, Silicon Works, Himax Technologies, Analogix, Focal Tech, Raydium, THine Electronics. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

This report segments the global timing controllers market into type, which can be segmented into, TCON for OLED panel and TCON for LCD panel). In terms of application, the market can be segregated into small size panel and large size panel.

By Type

TCON for OLED Panel

TCON for LED Panel

By Application

Small Size Panel

Large Size Panel

News: Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. announced the SlimPort ANX7580 DisplayPort to MIPI-DSI display controller has been implemented in multiple devices. “In March 2021, Analogix Semiconductor, Inc’s SlimPort ANX7580 DisplayPort to MIPI-DSI display controller has been implemented in multiple devices, the most recent being the LG V60 ThinQ and the Dual Screen, as well as in various handheld PC gaming devices.” https://www.analogix.com/en/news-media/press-releases News: Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. collaborated with DisplayPort Technology “In October, 2016, Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. collaborated with MediaTek Inc. , combining MediaTek’s advanced, feature-rich System-on-Chip (SoC) and Analogix’s DisplayPort technology for its multimedia solutions.” https://www.analogix.com/en/news-media/press-releases

Global Timing Controllers Market Regional Insights –

North America is expected to have a significant share of the market, during the forecast period. The increased demand for the adoption of new technology, has led to the increased adoption of the timing controllers market. The demand for the new technology and advanced LED screen has increased over the past few years in the US, owing to the adoption of new technology and increased online shopping, thereby driving the growth of the market.

