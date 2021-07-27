Global Teleshopping Market by Type (Television, Internet, Others), By Application (Household Item, Food and Health Supplements, Cosmetics and Skincare, Consumer Electronic, Service, Apparel and Accessories, Jewellery, Others) and Regional Forecast by 2028

Global Teleshopping Market:

Teleshopping is a form of non-store or in-home retailing in which consumers purchase goods and services shown on television, the purchaser books order through telephone or order with help of computer and products are delivered at home. Teleshopping has all variety of consumer-based products available for shopping. Teleshopping introduces high-quality brands with demonstration that helps consumer in purchase of products.

Drivers and Opportunity of Global Teleshopping Market:

The increasing use of mobile wallet, attractive product demonstrations and promotion by teleshopping companies on different social media platforms propels the growth of market.

Full Access of This Report:

The rising urbanization, working population prefer teleshopping of consumer-based products, electric devices as it is convenient, saves time. There is emerging trend of e-commerce platform, people prefer online shopping, this drives demand for teleshopping among consumer. Teleshopping provides detailed information about product appearance, its function, accurate pricing, this makes convenient for consumer to choose brand or product for purchase. This all factors boost the growth of teleshopping market.

Covid Impact Analysis of Teleshopping Market:

Covid-19 pandemic has led to shutdown of manufacturing facilities, industrial sector, shopping centres that increased demand for online teleshopping across globe. People preferred purchasing product through teleshopping platform that boost its demand in the pandemic situation creating positive impact on the growth of teleshopping market.

Regional Analysis of Teleshopping Market:

There is higher demand for teleshopping in the North America, Europe, as there are emerging trends of teleshopping or online shopping of products through television, online platform. This emerging trend of online shopping, rising urbanization drives the growth of teleshopping market in these regions.

The Asia-Pacific, MEA, Latin America regions is expected for rapid growth in the market due to rising awareness of teleshopping services in the market.

Global Teleshopping Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

• Television

• Internet

• Others

By Application:

• Household Item

• Food and Health Supplements

• Cosmetics and Skincare

• Consumer Electronic

• Service

• Apparel and Accessories

• Jewellery

• Other

Get Sample:

Key Manufacturers of Global Teleshopping Market:

Manufacturers operating in the teleshopping market comprises QVC, HSN, Evine Live, Shop LC, Jewellery Television, HomeShop18, Naaptol Online Shopping, TVC Sky shop, SHOP CJ Network, DEN Snapdeal TV Shop, HBN Network, Best Deal TV, Ace Teleshop, Telemart Shopping Network, Teleone Consumers Product.

Naaptol is one of the major teleshopping services offering company high quality, state-of-the-art, affordable, innovative consumer goods and lifestyle products and experienced staff ensuring our customers simplify their lives, be healthy, be happy, live well and above all enjoy their lives.

Recent News on Global Teleshopping Market:

"On April 2021, QVC collaborated with Candace Cameron Bure and launched inclusive fashion line" Candace Cameron Bure and QVC® Launch Size-Inclusive Fashion Line "On April 2021, Shop LC company has provided one million meal per day to end childhood hunger this new mission statement comes from the Austin-based shopping channel's corporate parent, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL), this have strengthened its position in the market."



Region-wise Analysis of Global Teleshopping Market:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of L.A.

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o GCC

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Segments and region-wise analysis mentioned in the collateral can be requested for as customization as per the client need.

