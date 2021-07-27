Medical Videoscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, By Visualization System, By Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Analysis, and Segment Analysis, 2016 to 2028

Medical videoscopes are used to take visual feedback in medical and surgical settings to obtain internal bodily images. The real-time video images taken by videoscopes are displayed to the surgeons while ongoing surgical procedures or medical examination.

Population aging refers to changes in the age composition of a population such that there is an increase in the proportion of older persons. Epidemiologic transition theory highlights how changes in the causes of mortality, from infectious and parasitic diseases to chronic and degenerative diseases, result in longer life expectation for populations. Thus, the changing process of mortality is one factor affecting population aging. Several countries are also increasing their healthcare infrastructure facilities in the recent times. According to the UN endorsement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in 2012 has ensured accessible healthcare for all. Many developing countries, especially for the less privileged citizens, often depend on public insurance as the chief financial backbone for medical care. Hence, it enhances the demand of medical videoscope.

Segmentation:

By Visual System

Monitors

HD Camera

3D Camera

Light Source

Others

By Application:

Arthroscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Laparoscopy

Gastrointestinal endoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Cystoscopy

Gynecology

Laryngoscopy

Otoscopy

Competitive Analysis:

Players involved in global medical videoscope market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Fujifilm Holding Corporation (Japan), Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical System) (Japan), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Smith and Nephew, Plc (U.K.), ConMed Corporation (U.S.), Welch Allyn, Inc. (U.S.), and XION GmbH (Germany).

News Section: “In February 2021, Olympus Corporation has launched SIF-H190 single balloon enteroscope in Japan and Europe incorporating functions to advance deep into the small intestine with a smoother passage.” https://www.olympus-global.com/news/2021/nr02070.html

“North America dominates the market due to developed healthcare infrastructure in countries like U.S., Canada, and Mexico. There has been huge awareness regarding healthcare infrastructure and people are willing to spend on their health treatment. Ageing is one of the major factors for the increasing number of surgeries in regions like North America and Europe. Moreover, Government medical policies are very favourable which increases the demand of healthcare services boosting the growth of medical videoscope market. Asia Pacific region will propel the growth in near future owing to the increasing number of surgeries and procedures employing videoscope and introduction of high-resolution technologies high-definition 3D technology.”

