Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market by Offering (Heat & Eat, Cook & Eat), by Service (Single, Multiple), by Platform (Online, Offline) and Regional Forecast by end of 2028

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market:

Meal kit delivery service is a subscription-based business model where company sends its customers partially prepared food ingredients and recipes to customer in order to prepare home cooked meals. The services include providing customized pre-cooked meals, ingredients to customer according to its requirement. This subscription model involves delivery of home cooked food to health-conscious consumers. Most meal kit companies require the customer to subscribe to the service.

Drivers and Opportunity of Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market:

Meal kit services has higher demand among population die to rapid urbanization, large number of working population preferring customized health-conscious diet meal kit service. This meal kit service has diet ingredients customized according to requirement of customer that propels the growth of market.

Major players such as Amazon Meal Kit, Blue Apron, cook it, Fresh Prep, My Food Bag in the meal kit delivery service are providing customized diabetic meal, diet meal kit service according to requirement of customer. The increasing disposable income, lesser time for preparing meal, these factors increase demand for meal kit service among population boosting is growth in the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis of Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market:

This Covid-19 has increased demand for online food service in this pandemic situation. The government across globe have imposed restriction on hotels, restaurant, hence people are preferring online food delivery services. Major player such as Hello Fresh, Blue Apron have committed to provide pre-cooked meal kit service, customized health meal kit ingredients to ensure healthy, quality food offered to customer ensuring their health increased immunity. The stay-at-home order and closure of hotels led people preferred home cooked or online food service. This factor boosted the growth of meal kit delivery service market in pandemic.

Regional Analysis of Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market:

Europe and North America including US Canada, Australia have major contribution towards growth of meal kit service market due to presence of major players such as Blue Apron, Hello Fresh have prepared customized diet meal kit service based on subscription for customer across Europe and North America owing to changing lifestyle, increased disposable income, preference for diet and healthy food and they are committed to provide fresh, healthy diet ingredients and precooked meal kit to customers. Meal kits originated in Sweden in 2007 with the launch of Middagsfrid, which quickly gained popularity for their convenience and spread to other European countries.

China, India has large number of working population, higher preference for ingredients, precooked meal ingredients that ensure health benefit and saves time, these benefits provided by meal kit service propels its demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Latin America, MEA these regions have increased awareness and increasing disposable income, increased preference for diet food across globe boost growth of market in these emerging regions.

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering:

Heat & Eat

Cook & Eat

By Service:

Single

Multiple

By Platform:

Online

Offline

Key Manufacturers of Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market:

The major players of meal kit service market include Blue Apron, Just Add Cooking, A hold USA, Din, Chef’s, Cooking Simplified, Food stirs, Gobble, Fresh Direct, Green Chef, Green Blender, HelloFresh, Handpick, Home Chef, Hungry root, Markey Spoon, Munchery, Plated, Peach Dish, Saffron Fix, Terra’s Kitchen, Pantry, Sun Basket, Tyson Foods, Martha & Marley Spoon, BurgaBox, Farmhouse Delivery Supper Club, Feastive, The Purple Carrot, Food stirs, Good Eggs, Kitchen Table, One Potato. Players such as HelloFresh and Marley Spoon created new brands for budget-conscious consumer. HelloFresh launched Every Plate and Marley Spoon launched Dinnerly as low-cost meal kits with simple recipes, fewer ingredients, and fewer weekly menu options. This launch of innovative meal kits, collaboration with players boost demand for meal kit service in the market.

“Recent News on Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market:” “On April 2021, Blue Apron company collaborated with James Beard award-winning Chef Roy Yamaguchi to bring his culinary expertise to kitchen. This collaboration improved its portfolio featuring Hawaii-inspired recipes using fresh ingredients typically found in Hawaii cuisine.” https://investors.blueapron.com/press-releases/2021/04-05-2021-130315766 “On November 2020, Hello Fresh has engaged in acquisition with Easy-to-Eat Meal Company Factor 75 Inc, this acquisition propelled its growth in the market.” https://www.hellofreshgroup.com/en/newsroom/press-releases

Region-wise Analysis of Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market:

North America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of L.A.

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

GCC

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East

Segments and region-wise analysis mentioned in the collateral can requested for as customization as per the client need.

