Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for luxury vinyl flooring (LVT) value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market and Response Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028

Rising demand for the product in high-traffic area construction segments such as offices and commercial spaces is likely to support market growth. The product is considered to be a cost-effective alternative for wood and carpet tiles. Furthermore, superior comfort and noise control offered by these floors are expected to propel their demand in multistory buildings over the forecast period.

The product is the most widely used type of resilient flooring solution. Consumers are shifting from traditional stone floorings to resilient floorings owing to their light weight, easy maintenance, and cost-effectiveness. A rising number of multifamily houses to accommodate the growing population is expected to have a positive impact on vinyl flooring market growth.

Technological advancements by manufacturers to introduce self-adhesive floorings have benefited the industry growth over the past few years. Moreover, increasing investments by key manufacturers to offer customized product solutions in different colors, design patterns, textures, and dimensions are fueling product penetration in the construction sector.

Increasing consumer disposable income and urbanization in the emerging economies are expected to propel the growth of the residential construction sector. Majority of the population in developing economies prefer rental houses to get the benefits of amenities, which is expected to drive the multi-family construction segment, thereby influencing the market growth positively.

Moreover, increased demand for low maintenance, cost-efficient, and lightweight construction materials in residential construction is expected to drive the market for vinyl floorings over the forecast period

Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) is a marketing term used to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. Vinyl sheets & vinyl composite tiles possess superior properties such as water-resistance and slip resistance. These are also easy to clean, and hence are used in health care and educational construction applications. In addition, shock absorbent and cushion effect characteristics of vinyl floor tiles have raised their usage in construction of sports surfaces, fitness centers, and gymnasium.

The housing sector in emerging markets including South Africa, Turkey, and India is experiencing rapid growth on account of easy availability of home loans and changing consumer lifestyle. Consumers in the region are always on the lookout for affordable products, which is likely to favor the demand for vinyl floorings over the projected period.

Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market

Analysis of key manufacturers including Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC Flooring, Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Holding AG, Tarkett S.A., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor SAS, and IVC Group. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Segmentation Analysis

The global vinyl luxury flooring (LVT) market can be segmented into type and end-users. Based on type, the market can be segregated into rigid and flexible. In terms of end-users, the market can be segregated into residential and non-residential.

The report segments, global vinyl luxury flooring (LVT) market into

By Type

Rigid

Flexible

By End-use

Residential

Non-residential

“News: Genflor launched Creation 30 and Creation 55 new collection for the LVT” “In January 2019, Genflor launched Creation 30 and Creation 55, a new collection of LVT–Luxury Vinyl Tiles & Planks. The company offers a range of LVTs with more than 35 new colors and designs. It also consists of 10 formats of tiles & planks.”

“News: Mohawk Industries acquired Godfrey Hirst Group In July 2018, Mohawk Industries acquired Godfrey Hirst Group (Australia), a flooring company in New Zealand and Australia, to expand its global operations. The manufacturing, marketing, and distribution leadership of Godfrey Hirst’s will complement Mohawk’s current hard surface distribution channel and strengthen its product portfolio.”

Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant share of the market. Traditionally, ceramic tiles, have been dominating the Asian flooring market, however, changing consumer preferences that demand variation in the product and better designs are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, the LVT flooring market in this region is projected to grow at a significant pace, during the forecast period. The growing number of new housing units and increasing investments in the infrastructural sector are factors driving the demand for vinyl flooring market in this region.

