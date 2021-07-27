Global Luxury Hotels Market is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for luxury hotels is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

Global Luxury Hotels Market and Response Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028.

The market for luxury hotel has grown significantly in the past few years due to rise in the number of business travelers globally.

Change in customer preference and upgradation in the services provided by hoteliers further boost the demand for luxury stays. merging tourism and corporate industries across various regions, rising disposable income, increasing standard of living of people, and rise in preference for leisure travel are expected to drive the market.

The rise in purchasing power and standard of living are some of the key factors responsible for attracting customers toward luxury resorts. As more money is being injected into the economy, demand for luxury accommodations for corporate events, corporate stays, and leisure trips is rising.

Hosting of sports events by a city or country has also been a major factor pushing the demand for luxury accommodations. Sports teams, as well as spectators traveling from various destinations for the tournament, tend to book their stays in luxury hotels, thus leading to a rise in the number of bookings. For instance, luxury hotel chains in Russia are believed to be gearing up for FIFA World Cup 2018.

Global Luxury Hotels Market

Analysis of key manufacturers including Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Hyatt Corporation., ITC Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Jumeirah International LLC, and The Indian Hotel Companies Limited. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

Global Luxury Hotels Market Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the global luxury hotels market by service type and room type. Based on service type, the market can be fragmented into business hotels, airport hotels, suite, resorts, and others. Based on room type, the market can be fragmented into luxury, upscale, and upper-upscale.

This report segments the luxury hotels market into

By Service Type

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Suite

Resorts

Others

By Room Type

Luxury

Upscale

Upper-upscale

“News: Accor signed an agreement with Ennismore In November 2020, Paris-based hotel company Accor and London-based hospitality firm Ennismore entered exclusive negotiations to form what they are claiming will be the world’s leading lifestyle operator in the hospitality sector. Through this all-share merger, a new autonomous asset-light entity will combine the Hoxton, Gleneagles, Delano, SLS, Mondrian, SO/, Hyde, Mama Shelter, 25h, 21c Museum Hotels, Tribe, Jo&Joe, and Working From brands.” https://group.accor.com/en/Actualites/2020/11/ennismore-lifestyle “News: Hamilton partnered with Pyramid Hotel Group In February 2020, London-based Hamilton Hotel Partners and Boston-based Pyramid Hotel Group completed the merger of the two businesses. The combined business or asset manages 141 hotels with 32,000 rooms across eight countries.” https://pyramidhotelgroup.com/2020/02/07/hhp-and-phg-merge/

Global Luxury Hotels Market Regional Insights:

According to geographic locations, the market is segmented into five regions. These include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The luxury hotels market is currently dominated by the North America attributed to the presence of large number of hotels and increased disposable income. The increased vacations across the world, has led to the rise in the number of the luxury hotel stays. This has led to the increased demand for the luxury suites. Moreover, the increased tourism and increased population is also one of the significant factors, which contributes for the growth of the market in the region.

