The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market By Product (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, and Cellulose Acetate), By End-User/ Application Industry (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Carbon Dioxide Removal, and Hydrogen Recovery), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

Gas mixtures can be successfully isolated by manufactured layers produced using polymers, for example, polyamide or cellulose acetic acid derivation, or from clay materials. The films can be nonporous, polymer, and so on and the gas particles enter as indicated by their size, diffusivity, or solvency. Layers can be utilized for isolating gas blends where they go about as a penetrable boundary through which various mixes move across at various rates or not move by any stretch of the imagination. The films can be nonporous, polymer, and so forth and the gas atoms enter as per their size, diffusivity, or solvency. Gas partition is a strategy used to separate gases, either to isolate and clean various or single gas segments. Axiom’s division innovation depends on polymer films.





Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global gas separation membrane market size was valued at USD 846.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,300.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the gas separation membrane market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.



Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market:

Growing demand from gas processing application in industries, such as petrochemical, chemical, and manufacturing, also, rising demand for biogas in the developing countries, especially Asian and Latin American, and cost-effectiveness of membrane separation are the major driving factors for the global gas separation membrane market. But, membrane gas separation technology cannot compete with amine absorption technology, which is majorly used for carbon dioxide removal in natural gas, biogas, and others. Also, the lifespan of pressure swing adsorption technology is much higher than that of membrane separation technology these are the various factors which creates the negative impact on the global gas separation membrane market. Similarly, R&D activities in inorganic membranes for example ceramic, silica glass, and zeolites have been trending in recent years, and These hybrid materials in gas separation membranes also offer the advantage of low cost and enhanced mechanical properties in comparison to typical inorganic membranes creates the huge market opportunity for the global gas separation membrane market in forecast period.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Gas Separation Membrane Market are as follows:



Global Gas Separation Membrane Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global gas separation membrane market is segmented into polyimide & polyaramide, polysulfone, and cellulose acetate. Among them polyimide & polyaramide is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global gas separation membrane market during the forecast period due to its superior selectivity & permeability, high chemical & thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good film forming properties.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Polyimide & Polyaramide

• Polysulfone

• Cellulose Acetate

Global Gas Separation Membrane Market: By Application/ End-User

The global gas separation membrane market is classified into nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, carbon dioxide removal, and hydrogen recovery. After analysis, carbon dioxide removal is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global gas separation membrane market. Due to increasing demand for shale gas in North America, and reservoirs present in various regions.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment

• Carbon Dioxide Removal

• Hydrogen Recovery

Global Gas Separation Membrane Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global gas separation membrane market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global gas separation membrane market. Because of growing demand for sanitation and fresh water, increasing urbanization, and improving standard of living along with high demand for carbon dioxide removal from reservoirs from this region lead to the rapid growth of the market. This is followed by the North America and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the gas separation membrane market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Gas Separation Membrane Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• UBE Industries Ltd.

• Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC.

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Generon Igs Inc.

• Honeywell Uop LLC.

• Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.

• Schlumberger Ltd.

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• DIC Corporation

• Membrane Technology and Research Inc.

The gas separation membrane market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the gas separation membrane market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the gas separation membrane market. In addition, the global gas separation membrane market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027.



Important Topics Covered in Global Gas Separation Membrane Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the gas separation membrane market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the gas separation membrane market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global gas separation membrane market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global gas separation membrane market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global gas separation membrane market.

