The Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market By Product (Inherent, Treated, Hybrid), By End-User/ Application Industry (Defense & Public Services, Industrial, Transport), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Fire-retardant fabrics are materials that are more impervious to fire than others through substance treatment or made flame resistant filaments. It is applied to natural (i.e., containing carbon) materials, is expected to allude to decreased fire peril, as all will consume in specific situations. The tests utilized indicated in construction laws, for example, NFPA 701, are all the more accurately fire opposition tests, which test a texture’s capacity to oppose start with the fire size and term in the test conditions. Manufactured textures are viewed as heat proof textures, since they oppose start at a lot higher temperatures than characteristic filaments. Engineered materials can likewise be treated with heat proof synthetic substances to expand their capacity to withstand high temperatures.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global flame retardant fabric market size was valued at USD 4,064.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5,549.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the flame retardant fabric market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.



Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market:

Rising industrial regulation and standardization pertaining to safety at workplace, increasing demand from the end user industries furthermore, increasing flame retardant fabric demand for stage drapery used in public spaces such as theatre, school and other special events these are the major driving factors for the global flame retardant fabric market. But, increasing safety regulations in developed as well as developing economies, high cost of production and huge investment for R&D furthermore, continuously fluctuating raw material costs hamper the growth of the global flame retardant fabric market.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market are as follows:



Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global flame retardant fabric market is segmented into inherent, treated, and hybrid. Among them inherent is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global flame retardant fabric market during the forecast period. Because, this type is mostly used as a fabric with its permanent and inseparable characteristic of never losing fire resistance properties even after several years so, various industries prefer these durable properties, and demand for this product segment. Hybrid fabrics expect the fastest growth in segment which is likely to grow the flame retardant fabric market in forecast period.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Inherent

• Treated

• Hybrid

Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market: By Application/ End-User

The global flame retardant fabric market is classified into defense & public services, industrial, and transport. After analysis, transport is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global flame retardant fabric market. Because of the increasing automotive industry and government initiative, the consumption in transportation sector is rising over defense and public services. Furthermore, industrial sector is fastest growing segment in forecast period due to the rising demand from construction & infrastructure industries.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Defense & Public Services

• Industrial

• Transport

Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global flame retardant fabric market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global flame retardant fabric market. Due to rising flame retardant fabrics utilization in home & industrial furnishings and increasing demand in the chemical industry in Asia Pacific region. North America and Europe are expected to be regional leaders in flame resistant fabric market over the forecast period. This is followed by the North America and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.



Following are the various regions covered by the flame retardant fabric market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• DuPont

• PBI Performance Products

• Royal Tencate Corporate EMEA

• Milliken & Company

• Lenzing AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• Teijin Aramid

• Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

• Solvay SA

The flame retardant fabric market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the flame retardant fabric market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the flame retardant fabric market. In addition, the global flame retardant fabric market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the flame retardant fabric market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the flame retardant fabric market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.



Important Topics Covered in Global Flame Retardant Fabric Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the flame retardant fabric market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the flame retardant fabric market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global flame retardant fabric market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global flame retardant fabric market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global flame retardant fabric market.

