Global Hirudin Market Trends, Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast by the end of 2028:

Global Hirudin Market:

Hirudin is an anti-coagulant which is extracted from body tissues of the European leech, which is used to prevent blood clot during a surgery. These hirudin is naturally occurring polypeptide that inhibits action of thrombin, an enzyme that facilitates blood clotting. Hirudin is used for detection of meizothrombin as well as for prevention of its action in plasma samples.

Drivers and Opportunity of Hirudin Market:

Hirudin is an anti-coagulant used in various applications to prevent blood coagulation disorders, it is used in treatment of skin hematomas, superficial varicose veins. Hirudin and its variants produced using genetic engineered technology, these benefits of hirudin and its variants boost the growth of market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis of Global Hirudin Market:

The Covid-19 situation has brought uncertainty in supply chain and demand for hirudin medication unavailability at retail stores in this situation. The increased prevalence of blood loss injuries among patient in turn boost the growth of Hirudin market impacting in a positive way.

Regional Analysis of Global Hirudin Market:

There is rising demand for Hirudin anti-coagulant due to high prevalence for blood related disorders, increased accidental injuries leading to blood loss. The rising blood disorders associated with patient across globe has boosted its growth in various region including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America MEA.

Key Manufacturers of Global Hirudin Market:

The major players adopted in Hirudin market are The Medicines Company, Keyken, Mina pharm, Abbott, SALUBRIS, Pfizer, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, DUOPUTAI, Penta pharm.

Medicine company have entered into an agreement with Novartis AG. This company’s portfolio has innovative, potent twice-annual therapy to lower LDL cholesterol, has potential to transform treatment of cardiovascular disease.

“Recent News on Global Hirudin Market:

"On June 2021, Teva Pharmaceuticals engaged in partnership with Bioeq to strengthen their business and they have expanded their presence through this strategic partnership establishing strong distribution network."

“On April 2021, Pfizer Inc. company has acquired Amplyx Pharmaceuticals company for development of therapies for people affected with immune systems.”

Region-wise Analysis of Global Hirudin Market:

