The Global Fitness Equipment Market By Product (Strength Training, Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Other), By End-User/ Application Industry (Health club, Home consumer, Offices, Hotels), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Fitness equipment utilized during physical action to improve the quality or molding impacts of that activity by giving either fixed or customizable measures of obstruction or to in any case upgrade the experience or result of an activity schedule. Fitness equipment is a subset of the bigger outdoor supplies part. Fitness equipment incorporates things, for example, treadmills, free loads, weight machines, and curved mentors. Preparing bench, dumbbell set, barbell set, kettlebell set, pull-up frame and bar, treadmill, stationary bicycle, rowing machine, and others are the different kind of the fitness equipment utilized for the activity.”





Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global Fitness Equipment market size was valued at USD 11,500.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15,200.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the fitness equipment market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Fitness Equipment Market:

Changing lifestyle and hectic schedule have boosted the adaptation of fitness equipment. Also, unhealthy food consumption drives the fitness equipment market growth. But, some factors create the negative impact on the global fitness equipment market such as high cost of equipment and huge size and weight of equipment. Similarly, transition in the living habits across the world, day by day increase in the rate of chronic diseases and obesity, further creating the need for exercise and fitness among youngsters, and increasing development of wearable technology and incorporation of smart devices in fitness machines all these factors creates the huge market opportunity for the global fitness equipment market in forecast period.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Fitness Equipment Market as follows:



Global Fitness Equipment Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global fitness equipment market is segmented into strength training, cardiovascular training equipment, and other. Among them cardiovascular training equipment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global fitness equipment market. Cardiovascular training equipment segment is sub segmented into treadmill, elliptical, stationary bike, rowing machine, and others. And this type is most popular in every age group.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Strength Training

• Cardiovascular Training Equipment

• Other



Global Fitness Equipment Market: By Application/ End-User

Health club, home consumer, offices, and hotels are the various applications for the global fitness equipment. After analysis, health club is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global fitness equipment market. Because of the increasing health issues among the people, demand of health clubs increases.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Health club

• Home consumer

• Offices

• Hotels

Global Fitness Equipment Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global fitness equipment market has been segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global fitness equipment market. North America region is most conscious about health due to the changing life style and hectic work load people gives preference to the various health clubs and related equipment. North America is followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the fitness equipment market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Fitness Equipment Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Star Trac Health and Fitness Inc.

• Body-Solid Inc.

• Yowza fitness

• Precor Incorporated

• Paramount Fitness Corp.

• NordikTrack Inc.

• Cybex International Inc.

• Body by Jake Global LLC

• Nautilus Inc.

• ICON Health & Fitness Inc.

• Fitness EM

• Johnson HealthTech

• Motus

The fitness equipment market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the fitness equipment market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the fitness equipment market. In addition, the global Fitness Equipment market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the fitness equipment market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the fitness equipment market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.

