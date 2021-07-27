Global Diatomite Market Segmentation by End-User (Filtration Media Chemical Industries, Agriculture, Healthcare, Industrial) and Regional Forecast by end of 2028

Global Diatomite Market:

Diatomite also known as diatomaceous earth which is naturally occurring fossilized remains of diatoms. It is a sedimentary deposit consists of silica. The properties of diatomite are high surface area, low density, abrasiveness high porosity, inertness, insulating properties, high silica content, absorptive capacity, brightness that makes diatomite a valuable material. There are various application of diatomite in industries for transportation of nitro-glycerine, used in filtration medium in swimming pools, classical thermal cookers, agricultural applications in hydroponics, nutrient maker.

Drivers and Opportunity of Global Diatomite Market:

The wide range application of diatomite in end-user industries such as water treatment, crop protection chemical, absorbent, its used as filtration medium drives the demand for diatomite market. Diatomite with hydrous iron oxide is used as new active filtration material to remove and recover phosphate from water under varying solution conditions. The varied application of diatomaceous has small particle size, high porosity, high surface area, and a relatively inert siliceous composition. These qualities make it ideal as a filter media, absorbent, lightweight filler, mild abrasive, these applications drive the growth of diatomite market.

Covid Impact Analysis of Diatomite Market:

COVID-19 is public health emergency that has affected almost every industry. The pandemic has affected growth of diatomite market, this varied applications in crop protection, filtration media has impacted the growth and demand for diatomite across all industries. The pandemic has brought fluctuations in demand and supply, affected growth of diatomite market.

Regional Analysis of Global Diatomite Market:

Countries such as China, U.S., Denmark, Japan, Mexico and CIS were the major producers of diatomite boosting its growth in these countries. North America is majorly growing region and USA is major producer of diatomite with around 40% production of diatomite occurs in the market. Heat insulated diatomaceous brick found in this region and it’s used in petrochemical industries, used for thermal insulation of structures, industrial equipment, crop protection chemicals, water treatment, abrasive industries.

Asia Pacific is rapidly growing markets for diatomite due to increasing demand from crop protection chemicals, industrial applications and medical & healthcare industry in this region. Countries such as Spain, Germany, and the UK had the highest demand for diatomite due to huge demand from crop protection, water treatment and absorbent applications. Rest of the World market is expected to show positive demand for the diatomite market in near future. Middle East is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in this region.



Global Diatomite Market Segmentation Analysis:

Segmentation by End-User:

• Filtration Media

• Chemical Industries

• Agriculture

• Healthcare

• Industrial



Key Manufacturers of Global Diatomite Market:

Major players included in Diatomite market include Grefco Minerals Inc., EP Minerals, Imerys, Celite Corp., Showa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Damolin, Moltan Co., CECA and Eagle-Picher Industries Inc. Imersys company that has specialized in development of diatomite and other minerals acquired World Minerals company, this acquisition has diversified their portfolio and leverage its position in the market.

US Silica Holdings and its subsidiary EP Minerals Inc has established modern state-of-art facility for developing high-end industrial products such as diatomite and sold across US and other international markets.

“Recent News on Global Diatomite Market:

On April 2019 EP Minerals Inc, a US Silica Company has announced price increase of 3-6% across all grade of diatomaceous earth powder, perlite, bleaching clay, adsorbent and cellulose products.

On March 2021, Imersys company has established its facility in Brazil recognized got ethical and responsible practices for quality production of products in the market.



