The Global Ferrochrome Market By Product (High Carbon, Low Carbon), By End-User/ Application Industry (Stainless Steel, Other Steels), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Ferrochrome or Ferrochromium (FeCr) is a sort of ferroalloy, that is, a compound among chromium and iron, for the most part containing half to 70% chromium by weight. Ferrochrome is created by electric curve carbothermic decrease of chromite. Around 18% of chrome is utilized in per unit substance of hardened steel. Ferrochrome is likewise utilized when more chromium is should have been added to carbon steel. High carbon ferrochrome is utilized in the assembling of metal ball prepares, device prepares just as other composite prepares. The creation of steel is the biggest customer of ferrochrome, particularly the creation of stainless steel with chromium substance of 10 to 20% is the principle use of ferrochrome.”





Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global ferrochrome market size was valued at USD 17,541.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 28,830.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the ferrochrome market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Ferrochrome Market:

Increasing use of ferrochrome as a source of chromium in stainless steel production, growth in industrialization in emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific countries, and increase in urbanization are the major driving factors for the global ferrochrome market. But, chromite mining is the main raw material used in ferrochrome production. The mining of chromite pollutes water as well as air and because of the environmental concerns and sustainability are likely to limit chromite mining, also, rise in production cost and over production of Ferro-chrome restrict the growth of the global ferrochrome market. Similarly, from few years, growing production of ferrochrome in China, also, growing manufacturing activities and increasing foreign investments creates the huge opportunity for the global ferrochrome market in upcoming years.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Ferrochrome Market are as follows:

Global Ferrochrome Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global ferrochrome market is segmented into high carbon, and low carbon. Among them high carbon is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global ferrochrome market during the forecast period. Because, high carbon ferrochrome (HC FeCr) has lower cost and available at larger reserves as compared to other products and many stainless steel manufacturers used this product in large scale. Also, low carbon ferrochrome (LC FeCr) is also used in stainless steel, the major applications of the product are in carbon & low alloy, and tool steels.

Following are the, Product Type:

• High Carbon

• Low Carbon

Global Ferrochrome Market: By Application/ End-User

The global ferrochrome market is classified into stainless steel, and other steels. After analysis, stainless steel is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global ferrochrome market. Because, to improve aesthetic appearance FeCr is mainly added to reduce oxidation, and there was no substitute for ferrochrome for the aforementioned purposes in stainless steel application.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Stainless Steel

• Other Steels

Global Ferrochrome Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global ferrochrome market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global ferrochrome market. Because, Asia region manufactured more than 60% of stainless steel, China & India are the lucrative market for FeCr as production of stainless steel since the past few years. After that, Europe region is expected to grow in forecast period due to the presence of a large number of automakers and auto component manufacturers in Germany. This is followed by the Europe and North America, along with the rapid growing population of the region.



Following are the various regions covered by the ferrochrome market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Ferrochrome Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Afarak

• ENRC

• GLENCORE

• Tata Steel

• Samancor

• Hernic Ferrochrome

• Fondel Corporation

• Tharisa

• Westbrook Resources

• ICT Group

• Sinosteel

The ferrochrome market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the ferrochrome market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the ferrochrome market. In addition, the global ferrochrome market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the ferrochrome market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the ferrochrome market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.



Important Topics Covered in Global Ferrochrome Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the ferrochrome market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the ferrochrome market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global ferrochrome market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global ferrochrome market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global ferrochrome market.

