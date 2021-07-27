The Global EEG Equipment Market By Product (EEG Equipment, Integrated EEG Systems, Portable EEG Systems, EEG Accessories), By End-User/ Application Industry (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, Others), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Electroencephalography (EEG) is an electrophysiological checking strategy to record electrical action of the mind. It is commonly noninvasive, with the cathodes set along the scalp, albeit intrusive anodes are here and there utilized, as in electrocorticography. EEG estimates voltage vacillations coming about because of ionic current inside the neurons of the mind. EEG is regularly used to analyze epilepsy, which causes variations from the norm in EEG readings. It is likewise used to analyze rest issue, profundity of sedation, trance like state, encephalopathies, and mind passing. EEG used to be a first-line strategy for finding for tumors, stroke and other central cerebrum issue. EEG method incorporate evoked possibilities (EP), which includes averaging the EEG action time-bolted to the introduction of a boost or something to that affect.”





Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global EEG equipment market size was valued at USD 901.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,730.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the EEG equipment market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global EEG Equipment Market:

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and rising awareness about them and also raising patients of various neurological disorders and monitor sleep disorders and patients under anesthesia. In addition, rise in prevalence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy and Alzheimer’s these are the some major factors to boost the global EEG equipment market. But, some factors such as availability of substitute products and high cost of equipment create the negative impact on the growth of the global EEG equipment market. Similarly, growing government funding for neuroscience related R&D department, and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure creates huge opportunity for the global EEG equipment market in forecast period.



Various Segments covered in the report for the Global EEG Equipment Market are as follows:

Global EEG Equipment Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global EEG equipment market is segmented into EEG equipment, integrated EEG systems, portable EEG systems, and EEG accessories. Among them EEG accessories is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global EEG equipment market during the forecast period. Because, these devices are purchased repeatedly and huge demand at market place which remains this segment on forefront compared to others.

Following are the, Product Type:

• EEG Equipment

• Integrated EEG Systems

• Portable EEG Systems

• EEG Accessories

Global EEG Equipment Market: By Application/ End-User

The global EEG equipment market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, research laboratories, and others. After analysis, diagnostic center is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global EEG equipment market. Because of increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer disease and raising adoption of EEGs in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Research Laboratories

• Others

Global EEG Equipment Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global EEG equipment market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global EEG equipment market. Due to high investment in R&D activities, presence of skilled technicians, and wide availability of technologically advanced EEG equipment. After that, Asia-Pacific is estimated to rise in forecast period because of rise in healthcare expenditure. This is followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the EEG equipment market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global EEG Equipment Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Natus Medical, Inc.

• Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

• Medtronic

• NeuroWave Systems, Inc.

• Compumedics Ltd.

• Noraxon U.S.A., Inc.

• Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.

• Nihon Kohden America, Inc.

The EEG equipment market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the EEG equipment market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the EEG equipment market. In addition, the global EEG equipment market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the EEG equipment market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the EEG equipment market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.

Important Topics Covered in Global EEG Equipment Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the EEG equipment market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the EEG equipment market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global EEG equipment market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global EEG equipment market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global EEG equipment market.

