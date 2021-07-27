The Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Product (Wireless Sensor, mHealth, Telehealth, Wearable Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring), By End-User/ Application Industry (Home, Hospital), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

A small screen worn by a mobile patient for this object is known as a Holter screen. Cardiovascular checking can likewise include heart yield observing by means of an intrusive Swan-Ganz catheter. Hemodynamic observing, which screens the pulse and blood stream inside the circulatory framework. It builds the patient’s danger of expecting to remain longer in medical clinic, not recuperating completely or kicking the bucket. Observing patients (checking them and their wellbeing) normally while they are in clinic and making a move on the off chance that they give indications of turning out to be more regrettable can help maintain a strategic distance from significant issues.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global digital patient monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 48,602.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3, 48,655.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the digital patient monitoring devices market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market:

Increasing availability of integration of monitoring technologies in smartphones and wireless devices, advanced devices such as mobile PDA systems enable the real-time transmission of data, and increasing attention towards fitness and healthy lifestyle among consumer are the driving factors for the global digital patient monitoring devices market. But, increasing incidences of hacking and data theft demand for better healthcare cyber security and risks associated with the use of invasive monitoring systems hampers the growth of the global digital patient monitoring devices market. Similarly, increasing patient population across emerging countries, rising medical tourism, and growing awareness about such utilities and higher acceptance amongst physicians and healthcare professionals creates the market opportunity for the global digital patient monitoring devices market.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market are as follows:

Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented into wireless sensor, mHealth, telehealth, wearable devices, remote patient monitoring. Among them wearable devices is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global digital patient monitoring devices market during the forecast period. Because of the rising penetration of smart mobile phones and availability of faster internet connectivity and use of mHealth apps has huge market opportunity to grow in forecast period.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Wireless Sensor

• mHealth

• Telehealth

• Wearable Devices

• Remote Patient Monitoring

Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: By Application/ End-User

The global digital patient monitoring devices market is classified into home, and hospital. After analysis, home is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global digital patient monitoring devices market. Due to increasing in awareness regarding benefits of using remote patient monitoring and the availability of using these devices from the comfort of homes.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Home

• Hospital

Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global digital patient monitoring devices market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global digital patient monitoring devices market. Due to increasing in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and government initiative to improves the healthcare facilities. Along with that, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow in forecast period because of the increase in the purchasing power and rise in the rapid population. This is followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the digital patient monitoring devices market research report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Nihon Kohden

• Natus Medical

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Edward Lifesciences

• Omron

• Masimo

• GE Healthcare

• Hill-Rom Holdings

• Drägerwerk AG

• Compumedics

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

The digital patient monitoring devices market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the digital patient monitoring devices market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the digital patient monitoring devices market. In addition, the global digital patient monitoring devices market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the digital patient monitoring devices market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the digital patient monitoring devices market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.

Important Topics Covered in Global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the digital patient monitoring devices market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the digital patient monitoring devices market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global digital patient monitoring devices market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global digital patient monitoring devices market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global digital patient monitoring devices market.”

