Global Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market by Product Type (Refrigerator, Cooking Appliance, Dishwasher, Other Specialized Appliance), by End-user, (QSR, FSR, Resorts and Hotels, Institutional Canteens, Hospitals, Rail, Cruise, Airway Catering, Others) and Regional Forecast by 2028

Commercial kitchen equipment’s are appliances that are used to produce, store, cook food. These are smart kitchen equipment that minimizes the duration of cooking, it is convenient, modern and optimizes the efficiency in cooking. These smart kitchen appliances used in big hotel chain, restaurants. The commercial kitchen equipment includes deep freezer, refrigerator, Ovens, griller, boilers, microwaves, food processors, mixer, grinder, blender, dishwasher, ice cream maker machine, safety equipment’s that increases safety in kitchen and increasing the productivity in cooking process.



Drivers and Opportunity of Global Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market:

The growing demand for smart kitchen appliances with rising working population, disposable income, higher-preference for drive through meal boost the growth of commercial kitchen equipment market.



The increasing working population, rise in disposable income has improved standard of living and food habits. The people prefer towards smart cooking that uses modern commercial equipment, which increases productivity of kitchen activities and cooking. The use of oven, dishwasher that saves time in kitchen. This all factors boost demand for commercial kitchen equipment that ensures tasty, healthy food, safety, and saves time.



Smart kitchen offers Ambient Assisted Living services; a smart environment that increases elderly and disabled people’s autonomy in their kitchen-related activities through context and user awareness, appropriate user interaction and artificial intelligence. It is based on a modular architecture which integrates a wide variety of home technology including household appliances, sensors, user interfaces. This technological factor propelled many opportunities for further growth of market.



Covid Impact Analysis of Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market:

The consumers, have adopted smart cooking appliances, as it reduces the time in cooking and reduces the time consumption in cooking. The smart vessels are widely adopted by the population, as most of the population is working from home, owing to the pandemic. The advent of pandemic, had a moderate to significant impact on the smart kitchen appliance market.

Regional Analysis of Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market:

North America, MEA including Dubai, these regions have presence of big hotel chain that uses modern sleek kitchen and equipment for cooking and storing food in the kitchen. The presence of restaurant and adoption of modern technology-based kitchen appliance drives the growth of commercial kitchen equipment in the market. These regions including Europe have rising disposable income, changed preference towards modern living, kitchen design and equipment that boost the growth of market. The MEA region have adopted diverse food cuisines, the ferry, cruise and canteens are adopting a menu that is suited to other local cultures and ethnic foods from various countries.

There is higher demand for quick service restaurants in the Asia Pacific are expected to grow in coming years as a large number of international chains and local players have big hotel chain businesses in the region that uses modern kitchen appliances. Similarly, Indian restaurants are incorporating multi-cuisine food preparations, such as Italian, Mexican, and Continental, in their food menu, owing to an increasing number of customers experimenting with new food and developing a taste for different cuisines. This variation in cuisines changed consumer preference and in turn increases demand for modern commercial kitchen equipment that offers safe, healthy food and increases its productivity that drives the growth of kitchen appliances in this region.

Global Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

• Refrigerator

• Cooking Appliance

• Dishwasher

• Other Specialized Appliance

By End-user:

• QSR

• FSR

• Resorts and Hotels

• Institutional Canteens

• Hospitals

• Rail

• Cruise

• Airway Catering

Key Manufacturers of Global Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market:

The major players operated in the market include Bakers Pride, G.S. Blodgett Corporation, Garland Group (Welbilt Inc.), Vulcan, Bonnet International, Ali Group, and True Manufacturing. For instance, in February 2020, Blodgett Corporation launched its freestanding ventless convection oven that is integrated with easy-to-use touchscreen controls for hospital cafeterias, institutional kitchens, fast-casual restaurants, and other foodservice facilities and this equipment consumes lower energy and has a lower maintenance and installation cost.

Bakers Pride is one of the major players in the market known for its restaurant modern cooking equipment trusted by professional chefs and operators for longevity, quality and energy efficiency.



“Recent News on Global Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market:

On May 2021, Welbilt Inc a brand of Garland Group recognized as exclusive US distributor for AeroTherm, a new portable air purifier Powered by Trotec and crafted by Welbilt with touchscreen user interface, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.”



“On March 2020, Blodgett company has received the new Kitchen Innovation (KI) Award from the National Restaurant Association. This company product portfolio has equipment that increases efficiency and productivity in commercial kitchen.”



Region-wise Analysis of Global Commercial Kitchen Equipment Market:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of L.A.

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o GCC

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Segments and region-wise analysis mentioned in the collateral can be requested for as customization as per the client need.



