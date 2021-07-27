The Global Decorative Laminates Market By Product (General Purpose, Post forming, Backer, and Special Products), By End-User/ Application Industry (Residential, Non-Residential, and Transportation), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Decorative laminates are covered items fundamentally utilized as furniture surface materials or divider framing. It very well may be fabricated as either high-or low-pressure laminates, with the two procedures very little not quite the same as one another aside from the weight applied in the squeezing procedure. High Pressure Laminate or HPL, is the immediate descendent of the first plastic cover. It is viewed as one of the sturdiest beautiful surface materials and is accessible with unique execution properties including synthetic, fire and wear obstruction. There are various kinds of finish in the decorative laminates, for example, high gloss, super matt, suede finish (SF), leather, veneer finish, 3D finish and so on.”





Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global decorative laminates market size was valued at USD 6,789.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8,735.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the decorative laminates market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.



Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Decorative Laminates Market:

Growing rapid demand for the various decorative goods and increasing in the good furniture and decor is escalating are the major driving factors for the global decorative laminates market. Furthermore, increasing cultural and fashion trends in interior designing, growing demand from the flooring industry, cabinets, and rise in demand from the rebounding housing markets these factors also boost the market growth. But, high cost of high pressure decorative laminates and huge market competition creates the barrier for the market growth. In addition, release of VOCs, frequent clipping of these laminations due to their brittle nature hamper the global decorative laminates market. Similarly, some factors like increasing advancement in technology and growth of artistic innovations, in addition, rising products diversification from conventional uses into new applications in various sectors such as automobiles, electronics, constructions, and others creates the huge market opportunity in forecast period.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Decorative Laminates Market are as follows:

Global Decorative Laminates Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global decorative laminates market is segmented into general purpose, post forming, backer, and special products. Among them general purpose is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global decorative laminates market during the forecast period. Due to the use of general purpose decorative laminates in various applications and increasing adoption of general purpose type of decorative laminates in the residential sector.

Following are the, Product Type:

• General Purpose

• Post forming

• Backer

• Special Products

Global Decorative Laminates Market: By Application/ End-User

The global decorative laminates market is classified into residential, non-residential and transportation. After analysis, non-residential is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global decorative laminates market, due to high volume consumption of decorative laminates in non-residential buildings as compared to residential buildings.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

• Transportation

Global Decorative Laminates Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global decorative laminates market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global decorative laminates market. Because of the, increasing in purchasing power for residential and non-residential construction spending in emerging countries and, rise in disposable income creates positively influence on customers to spend on home decor, furniture, and furnishings. This is followed by the Europe and North America, along with the rapid growing population of the region.



Following are the various regions covered by the decorative laminates market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Decorative Laminates Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Abet Laminati S.p.A.

• Archidply Industries Limited

• Greenlam Industries Limited

• Merino group

• Wilsonart International Inc.

• FunderMax Gmbh

• Stylam Industries Limited

• Panolam Industries International, Inc.

• Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

The decorative laminates market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the decorative laminates market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the decorative laminates market. In addition, the global decorative laminates market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the decorative laminates market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the decorative laminates market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.

Important Topics Covered in Global Decorative Laminates Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the decorative laminates market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the decorative laminates market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global decorative laminates market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global decorative laminates market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global decorative laminates market.

