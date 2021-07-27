The Global Corn Oil Market By Product (Edible, Non-edible), By End-User/ Application Industry (Food, Biofuel, Industrial, and Others), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Corn oil (maize oil) will be oil separated from the germ of corn (maize). Its fundamental use is in cooking, where its high smoke point makes refined corn oil important searing oil. It is likewise a key fixing in some margarine. Corn oil is commonly more affordable than most different kinds of vegetable oils. Corn oil is additionally a feed stock utilized for bio-diesel. Other modern uses for corn oil incorporate cleanser, treatment, paint, erasers, rustproofing for metal surfaces, inks, materials, nitroglycerin, and bug sprays. It is in some cases utilized as a bearer for sedate atoms in pharmaceutical arrangements. Practically all corn oil is expeller-squeezed, at that point dissolvable separated utilizing hexane or 2-methylpentane (isohexane). The dissolvable is vanished from the corn oil, recouped, and re-utilized. After extraction, the corn oil is then refined by degumming as well as salt treatment, the two of which evacuate phosphatides.”



Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global corn oil market size was valued at USD 4,700.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8,486.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the corn oil market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Corn Oil Market:

Rising health awareness among consumers, increasing preference for corn oil due to its health benefits, and increasing disposable incomes have also enabled consumers to prioritize health over product price are the major driving factors for the global corn oil market. But, some factors hamper the growth of the corn oil market such as high manufacturing cost and huge market competitions. Similarly, rising environmental concerns, diminishing oil and natural gas resources also, governments’ concentrating on using cleaner fuels to reduce carbon footprint, the usage of renewable energy sources such as biofuel these are the factors which creates the huge market opportunity for the global corn oil market in forecast period.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Corn Oil Market are as follows:

Global Corn Oil Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global corn oil market is segmented into edible, non-edible. Among them non-edible is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global corn oil market during the forecast period. Because, non-edible corn oil is highly environmental friendly product as it has lowest rating for carbon intensity as compared to other biodiesel feed stocks. Edible segment is expected to show substantial growth in terms of volume.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Edible

• Non-edible

Global Corn Oil Market: By Application/ End-User

The global corn oil market is classified into food, biofuel, industrial, and others. After analysis, food is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global corn oil market. Due to, increasing global population and economic growth across both developed and emerging markets, these end-use industries which creates the positive impact on the demand of corn oil.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Food

• Biofuel

• Industrial

• Others

Global Corn Oil Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global corn oil market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Europe is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global corn oil market. Because, of the increasing consumer towards healthy products, among all the European countries Germany is expected to remain major markets in terms of consumptions for corn oil. After that, North America is expected to represent the favorable market in forecast period for corn oils in terms of consumption. This is followed by the North America and Asia Pacific, along with the rapid growing population of the region.



Following are the various regions covered by the corn oil market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Corn Oil Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• ACH

• ConAgra Foods

• Elburg Global

• ADVOC

• Savola Group

• Cairo Oil and Soap

• Federated Group

• ADM

• Sunora Foods

• Henry Lamotte

The corn oil market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the corn oil market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the corn oil market. In addition, the global corn oil market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the corn oil market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the corn oil market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.



Important Topics Covered in Global Corn Oil Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the corn oil market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the corn oil market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global corn oil market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global corn oil market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global corn oil market.

