Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for clinical trial supply and logistics market is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

Global Clinical Trial Supply Chain and Logistics Market and Response Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028.

Clinical trials are research studies performed in a group of people called sample that are aimed at evaluating a medical, surgical, or behavioral intervention. It is a primary way for researchers to measure safety, efficacy, side effects and positive effects of new treatment, new drug, medical device or test cancer therapies, treatments for cardiovascular disease, the safety and efficacy of new therapies and a number of other conditions on sample. Clinical trials are sponsored and funded by government agencies, institutions, hospitals, physicians, pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies, advocacy groups, or other organizations.

Demand for biological and orphan drugs will be one of the factors that drive the clinical trial supply and logistics market. There is rise in development of new drug, therapies and medical devices which is going to supplement the growth of the market. Technological advances occurring in pharmaceutical and biologics, especially in areas of testing and development of new medical procedures, products, drugs and experiments, is heavily responsible for driving the global clinical trial supply and logistics market. Furthermore, many companies are immensely investing to bring advanced logistics and technologies in clinical trial activities in cycle, consequently spiking supply of the necessary equipment. In addition to this, several governments are encouraging to carry out ethical clinical trial activities which will lead to the betterment of mankind. Thus, the global clinical trial supply and logistics market is expected to expand with immense growth in near future.

Simultaneously, the increasing emphasis by the manufacturers towards minimizing overage incidences and avoiding shortages, optimizing production and packaging, and balancing shipment and supply costs are increasing the demand for efficient clinical trial supply and logistics.

On the contrary, high expenses in arranging for patients, equipment needed to carry on ethical clinical trials and lack of necessary expertise to execute such activities as well as time consumption are the major factors hampering the clinical trial supply and logistics market. Many players wiling to expand into unexplored market would be likely facing these issues

However, high costs of setting up equipment needed for carrying out quality and ethical clinical trials majorly hampers the clinical trial supply and logistics market. Moreover, lack of necessary expertise to proliferate such activities in underdeveloped regions where dire medical necessity might exist also acts as a chief obstacle to the market’s expansion. Nonetheless, many players are expanding their geographical horizons, consequently expected to offset most of these restraints.

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market:

Analysis of key manufacturers including Alamc Group, Catalent, Inc., PCI Services (US), Parexel International Corporation, Sharp Packaging Services, Biocair, O&M Movianto, KLIFO A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Capsugel, UDG Healthcare Plc., Bilcare Limited, Infosys, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Marken, Seveillar Clinical Trial Supplies Pvt. Ltd., and N-SIDE.

This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Segmentation Analysis:

The clinical trial supply and logistics market, can be segmented into the basis of service, the market is segmented into logistics; distribution, storage, and retention; packaging, labeling, and blinding; manufacturing; comparator sourcing; and solutions. On the basis of phases, the market can be classified as phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV and BA/BE studies. In terms of therapeutic area, the market can be segregated into oncology, neurological and mental disorders, infectious and immune deficiency system diseases, digestive system diseases, blood disorders and others. Based on drug type, the market can be segregated into small-molecule drugs and biologic drugs.

This report segments the clinical trial supply and logistics market into:

By Service

Manufacturing

Packaging, Labeling, and Blinding

Comparator Sourcing

Logistics

Distribution, Storage, and Retention

Solutions

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

BA/BE Studies

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurological and Mental Disorders

Infectious and Immune System Diseases

Digestive System Diseases

Blood Disorders

Other Therapeutic Areas

By Drug Type

Small-molecule Drugs

Biologic Drugs

“News: Catalent Launched CTSuccess Service to Guide Sponsors to Smarter Clinical Trial Supply Planning

In December 2019, Catalent launched the New CTSuccess Service to guide sponsors toward smarter clinical trial supply planning. Catalent, launched its new CTSuccess clinical trial planning service, designed to support trial sponsors with earlier, more proactive and robust clinical supply chain planning, and reduce the risk of delays and budget overspend common to clinical trials as they progress.”

“News: Catalent Completed the acquisition of Gene Therapy manufacturer Paragon Bioservices, Inc. for $1.2 Billion

In In May 2019, Catalent completed the acquisition of Paragon Bioservices, Inc., a leading viral vector development and manufacturing partner for gene therapies.”

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Regional Insights:

According to geographic locations, the market is segmented into five regions. These include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is the largest regional market for clinical trial supplies, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The presence of well-established CROs and the high and growing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the global clinical trial supplies market. However, owing to the presence of a larger patient population and less-stringent patient recruitment regulations, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

