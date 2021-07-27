Global Candy Market is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for candy is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

Global Candy Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028.

Candy is a part of the food and beverage industry, and candy is a part of the confectionary industry. Several types of the candies, includes the pastries, ice-creams and preserves. The candy market has skyrocketing sales during festive seasons.

The company has several requirements, which are used for the festive seasons. The demand for candies, increases, during the festive season, and therefore, the demand for the production capacity increases, during the festive season. Chocolate candies are referred to the ones which include cocoa products or chocolate in them, for instance cocoa butter. Non-chocolate candies comprise confectionary products which do not have chocolate or any chocolate-replicate within them such as marshmallows, liquorice, hard candies, and jelly beans.

The prime facets influencing the growth of the global candy market are the incessantly increasing expenditure capacity of consumers and growing urbanization. The growing target consumer base and product innovation is further expected to drive the growth of the global candy market. The majority of candies are made for children and the young population.

The demand is basically driven by population growth, disposable income, and consumer tastes and preferences. Large multinational companies have a significant advantage over small and medium scale companies in terms of economies of scale in purchasing and manufacturing. According to the National Bureau of Statistics China, annual per capita disposable income of urban households in China increased from USD 2,271.0 in 2008 to USD 3408.5 in 2012. The overall annual disposable income in India median household income increased from USD 1,366.2 billion in 2010 to USD 1,587.6 billion in 2013. Consumers with hectic schedule tend be more inclined toward confections, as these items are tasty and consume less time. Additionally, increasing number of working women is driving the global confectionery market as it is resulting in higher disposable income for the family. According to the US. Department of Labor in 2013, there were 127.1 million working women in the U.S. which is expected to grow at 5.4% by 2022.

The urban population is more inclined toward consumption of candies compared to its rural counterparts. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), in 2013 the largest urban population growth took place in the Asian countries such as India and China. By 2050, India is expected to have 404 million urban dwellers while China is likely to stand at 292 million. Some of the major restraints for the global confectionery market are rising health issues, increasing government regulations, and increasing raw material cost.

The growing availability of different varieties of candies, both chocolate and non-chocolate candies, has led to the high demand for candies, fuelled by the impulsive purchase behaviour of consumers. Consumers in New England and the Midwest tend to eat the most candy. Nationwide consumption peaks around Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a severe impact on the candies market. The stringent rules and lockdown during the course of 2020 have led to repercussions in the candies business, which caused differential impact on raw material supply (agricultural produce, food ingredients, and intermediate food products), trade & logistics, demand-supply volatility, uncertain consumer demand, and affected the workforce at industrial level. One of the major factors that affected the candies industry during the lockdown was sales decline as a result of reduced gifting and impulse buying among consumers across the globe.

Global Candy Market

Analysis of key manufacturers including he Hershey Company, the Ferrero Group, Mars, Incorporated., MondelÄ“z International, Nestlé S.A., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Kraft Foods, Cadbury, HARIBO Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC, United Confectionery Manufacturers, Perfetti Van Melle, Kegg’s Candies, Petra Foods, Yildiz Holding, Crown Confectionery, and Brookside Foods. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

Global Candy Market Segmentation Analysis:

This report segments the global candy market, based on type, and distribution channel. On the basis of types, the market can be segmented into chocolate candy and non-chocolate candy. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialist stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

This report segments the global candy market can be segmented as:

By Type:

Chocolate Candy

Non-chocolate Candy

By Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialist Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

“News: Perfetti Van Melle launched Fruit-tella products in the US. In 2020, Perfetti Van Melle USA Inc. launched its first soft gummy product in the United States under the Fruit-tella brand, which has strong roots in Europe. Fruit-tella Soft Gummies have real fruit puree and are made with pectin instead of gelatin. Available in Strawberry and Raspberry and Peach and Mango varieties, each gummy has a playful fruit character shape.” https://perfettivanmelleus.com/2020/05/21/perfetti-van-melle-to-launch-first-fruit-tella-products-in-the-u-s/ “News: Perfetti Van Melle India launched Center Fresh Mints In 2018, Perfetti Van Melle India launched Center Fresh Mints, an offering that expands the Center Fresh brand into the mint candy segment.” http://www.perfettivanmelle.in/ourbrands/center-fresh/

Global Candy Market Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific leads the global candy sales, followed by North America. The target populations for the candy market are primarily children and the young population. The growing population in emerging economies has led to the high demand for candies, fueled by the impulsive purchase behavior of consumers. In developing economies, such as Asia, Africa, and South America, the per capita candy consumption, which was very low compared to their western counterparts, is slowly increasing. Many countries are witnessing campaigns and media advertisements related to innovative candy products, which are directly impacting the sales rate of sugar-based confectionery. Companies are increasingly launching products with innovative flavors such as raw mango, tamarind, strawberry, among others, to attract consumers in these emerging markets.

