The Global Cooling Fabrics Market By Product (Synthetic, Natural), By End-User/ Application Industry (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, and Others), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

Synthetic cooling fabrics are produced using manufactured filaments as crude materials, which incorporate nylon, polyester, and spandex. Manufactured textures are generally appropriate for outside games exercises which direct the temperature of the wearer through unrivaled dissipation attributes. A key property of the following material is its high warm conductivity, which permits body warmth to go through the texture by conduction to the surrounding condition. For example, dampness winking textures cool the body by expelling overabundance dampness, however basically work just in exceptionally moist (or sweat-soaked) conditions.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global cooling fabrics market size was valued at USD 2,400.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11,436.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the cooling fabrics market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.



Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Cooling Fabrics Market:

Rising awareness regarding cooling fabrics among people, and increasing demand for sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing, and other these are the major driving factors for the global cooling fabrics market. But, some factors hamper the growth of cooling fabrics market such as high prices of cooling fabrics which is not affordable for a majority of middle-class people and extensive research and development with the use of high-end materials. Similarly, increasing research and development for cooling fabrics and growing popularity of cooling fabrics creates the huge market opportunity for the global cooling fabrics market in forecast period.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Cooling Fabrics Market are as follows:

Global Cooling Fabrics Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global cooling fabrics market is segmented into synthetic, and natural. Among them synthetic is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global cooling fabrics market during the forecast period because, this are made from synthetic fibers as raw materials, which includes nylon, polyester, and spandex. Also, synthetic fabrics are most suitable for outdoor sports activities which regulate the temperature of the wearer through superior evaporative characteristics.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Global Cooling Fabrics Market: By Application/ End-User

The global cooling fabrics market is classified into sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing, and others. After analysis, sports apparel is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global cooling fabrics market. Because, it helps the wearer in providing cooling effect while performing sports activities and also while playing cooling fabrics absorb the heat in the form of sweat from the human body. So, the demand of the sports apparel is high.



Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Sports Apparel

• Lifestyle

• Protective Wearing

• Others

Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global cooling fabrics market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. North America is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global cooling fabrics market because, of raising technological advancement, R&D investments, and the presence of a wide range of end-use application. This is followed by the Europe and Asia Pacific, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the cooling fabrics market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Coolcore LLC

• Kraton Corporation

• Invista

• Ahlstrom Corporation

• Adidas AG

• Nike, Inc.

• VENTEX Inc.

• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

• Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

• Singtex Industrial Co. Ltd.

The cooling fabrics market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the cooling fabrics market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the cooling fabrics market. In addition, the global cooling fabrics market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the cooling fabrics market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the cooling fabrics market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.



Important Topics Covered in Global Cooling Fabrics Report:

• The report provides In-depth analysis of the cooling fabrics market.

• Past, present, and future market size for the value and volume.

• New, promising and growing region for the cooling fabrics market.

• Market shares and business strategies of major key players.

• To identify the major influencing factor related to the global cooling fabrics market: drivers, restraint, and opportunity.

• Explains an overview of product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning.

• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporates structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

• Innovative and advanced technology advancement in global cooling fabrics market.

• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2019-2027 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT analysis.

• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

• The report also examines the Y-O-Y growth of the global cooling fabrics market.

