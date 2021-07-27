Global Sustainable Packaging Market by Product Type (Degradable, Recycled, Re-usable), by Material Type (Paper, Plastic, Metal, Glass), by Application (Food & Beverages, Health care, Personal care) Regional Forecast by end of 2028

Global Sustainable Packaging Market:

Sustainable packaging is sourcing and development and use of packaging solutions that have reduced environmental impact and footprint. This sustainable packaging is earth friendly and contribution in further depletion of natural resources. This packaging is safe, healthy for communities throughout its lifecycle. It is sourced, manufactured, transported recycled using renewable energy, it optimizes use of renewable and recycled source materials. Sustainable packaging done using healthy material, use of clean production technologies. Sustainable packaging not only plays an important role in maintaining the shelf life of the product but also reduces adverse effect on environment, which is prominent with the use of non-bio degradable plastic materials for packaging. It has its application in all industries such as food & beverages, FMCG, retail trade, wholesale, Healthcare.

Drivers and Opportunity of Global Sustainable Packaging Market:

The use of non-biodegradable plastic use in packaging is polluting environment, degrading quality of soil, polluting marine environment, natural resources. This led to increase in CO2 emissions and Plastic waste is significant threat to environment. Hence due to rising awareness, there is higher demand for sustainable packaging which is mostly used in food industry. There is increased plastic wastage, threat to environmental resources. Major players adopting use of sustainable packaging material that reduces CO2 emission, minimizes adverse effect on environment. There is emerging trend of using cellulose-containing materials, which are widely available in nature, or from recycled cellulose-based materials such as carton board. New production processes such as additive manufacturing and 3D printing might help optimize package volume and shape, thereby facilitating more sustainable production through, for example, reduced CO2 emissions. This factor drives the growth of sustainability packaging across all sectors.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis of Global Sustainable Packaging Market:

Covid-19 has significant impact on the growth of market. Major players operating in the market have conducted many campaigns for promoting sustainability packaging but the pandemic has restricted their activities impacting their growth in the market. Though lockdown restriction is imposed, there is higher demand for food industry, online food service in pandemic, this has led to increase in demand for sustainable packaging used in food industry. This factor boosts the growth of sustainability packaging market.

The players faced challenged in demand and supply in other industrials sector, but food sector has positive impact on market growth. Overall, the market has mixed impact on growth in this pandemic situation.

Regional Analysis of Global Sustainable Packaging Market:

North America, Europe region have higher demand for packed food, pre-cooked, freeze food that is packed using plastic materials which created adverse impact on environment increasing CO2 emission. Hence these regions preferred use of recyclable and sustainable material for packaging in food industry. They use sustainable, recycled materials across all industries especially in food and beverage industry ensuring environmental protection, health of consumers.

Asia Pacific region including India, China have faced water pollution, waste production challenges due to use of harmful plastic materials and increasing awareness among consumer led to adoption of using sustainable packaging material in food related packaging to minimize adverse impact and ensure environmental social responsibility and preserve resources reducing CO2 emission, these factors boost its growth in the region.

The rising awareness among population across globe, emerging region such as MEA, Latin America have adopted use of sustainable packaging to reduce adverse impact on soil and land, that propels the growth of market.

Global Sustainable Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

• Degradable

• Recycled

• Re-usable

By Material Type:

• Paper

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

By Application:

• Food & Beverages

• Health care

• Personal care

Key Manufacturers of Global Sustainable Packaging Market:

The major players have engaged in sustainability packaging includes Amcor PLC, Ardagh Group S.A, Ball Corporation, BASF SE, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global, Inc, Crown Holdings, Inc., DS Smith PLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evergreen Packaging, Genpack LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Huhtamaki OYJ, International Paper Company, Mondi Group PLC, Nampak Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Sonoco Products Company, Tetra Laval International S.A, and Westrock LLC.

The major players have launched innovative sustainable packaging solutions that are cost-effective, minimizes the adverse impact, reducing pollution in the environment, they introduced bio-based materials, low weight packaging to offer lower carbon footprint, and used more post-consumer recycled resin such as EcoTite Recyclable material for meat and cheese products.



"Amcor company has acquired Bemis company for strengthening their sustainable packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, consumer products packaging solutions."

On October 2019, Ball Corporation launched sustainable aluminium cups that are lightweight and preferred by consumers to ensure environmental protection and has its application across various industries.

On September 2017, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics engaged in collaboration with Bemis Company, Inc. and Canada-based converter Polykar Inc., and they have developed a trash bag made from post-industrial plastic scrap.

Region-wise Analysis of Global Sustainable Packaging Market:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of L.A.

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o GCC

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Segments and region-wise analysis mentioned in the collateral can requested for as customization as per the client need.

