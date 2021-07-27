Global Online Video Platform Market by Type (Video Analytics, Video Content Delivery Network, Video Content Management, Mobile Video Live Streaming, and Others), Application (Video Sharing, Commercial Video Platform, and Others), and End User (Individual, Content Creator, and Brand & Enterprises) and Regional Forecast by end of 2028

Global Online Video Platform Market:

Online Video Platform is offered by video hosting service that enables users to upload, convert, store, play back video content on the internet through a structured large-scale system that may generate revenue. Users upload video content through hosting service website, mobile desktop application API interface, The website, mainly used as the video hosting website, is usually called the video sharing website. Online video platform facilitates video content owners and publishers with different functions such as transcoding, converting file formats, ingesting, editing, accessibility and sharing of content, content storage, security of content, content syndication, distribution, monetization and metrics, usage, and engagement analytics. It is mainly used to manage and achieve seamless delivery of the video content to the desired audience in a cost-effective manner.

Drivers and Opportunity of Global Online Video Platform Market:

Rising popularity of online videos, high expenditure on online video advertisements by most of players drives the growth of online video platform in media and entertainment market.

There is increasing prevalence of mobile video applications including the entertainment, news, instructional videos developed for mobile users. The major players of this market produced high quality media content streaming on the internet that allows users to have unique experience. The players have provided cost-effective mobile video streaming applications, this increased demand for online video streaming on internet drives the growth of online video platform market.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis of Global Online Video Platform Market:

Covid-19 situation has imposed restrictions across globe shutting down all public places. This has significantly limited the entertainment option for populations. The pandemic restriction resulted in increased demand got growth in online video platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney + with an increased consumption rate. This factor has positively impacted the growth of online video platform market



Regional Analysis of Global Online Video Platform Market:

North America, Europe regions are major contributor in growth of Online video platform with introduction of 5G advanced network technology, rising demand for online video streaming. The region has presence of online video platform players, the region also has high speed internet that drives its growth in these regions.

Asia-Pacific region has rapid growth rate due to emerging trend of online video streaming, increased online video users along with increased awareness about the online video platform propels the growth of online video platform market.



Global Online Video Platform Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

• Video Analytics

• Video Content Delivery Network

• Video Content Management

• Mobile Video Live Streaming

• Others



By Application:

• Video Sharing

• Commercial Video Platform

• Others



By End User:

• Individual

• Content Creator

• Brand & Enterprises



Key Manufacturers of Global Online Video Platform Market:

The major players adopted in the market include Akamai Technologies, Brightcove Inc, Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC, Endavo Media., Frame.io, Inc., Kaltura, Inc., Limelight Networks, Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc. (JW PLAYER), Media Melon Inc., Ooyala Inc. (Telstra), Panopto, SpotX, Inc, Wistia Inc.



Key Players such as Akamai, a U.S. based content delivery network company, announced a partnership with Verimatrix, a cyber-security company based in the U.S. The partnership strengthens its position in the market. The partnership is aimed at providing secure watermarking capabilities. And it also offers session-based, user-specific tracking and source identification, which allows broadcasters to trace sources of pirated content in real-time.

Recent News on Global Online Video Platform Market:

On February 2021, Brightcove company expanded its operation with launch of Brightcove Cloud Playout, a new feature that enhances Brightcove’s end-to-end video platform and makes it one of the few online video providers to offer this capability. Brightcove helps propel businesses forward through video, providing a complete video ecosystem with cutting edge technology, tools, incomparable knowledge, and customer support. https://www.brightcove.com/en/company/press/brightcove-expands-its-unmatched-platform-with-launch-of-cloud-playout

“On April 2019, Media Melon company announced that Eros Now the digital Over the top distribution service owned by Eros International, major company in entertainment industry has deployed its Smart Sight analytics platform to deliver business actionable insights Media Melon’s Smart Sight is a dynamic real-time streaming video analytics solution that provides monitoring and deep analysis of OTT streaming performance and content consumption. The platform supports playback on mobile phones, PCs, and a variety of connected TV devices, and delivers content to Indian communities all over the world.” https://mediamelon.com/mediamelon-selected-by-eros-now-for-ott-streaming-analytics/

Region-wise Analysis of Global Online Video Platform Market:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Rest of L.A.

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o GCC

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East

Segments and region-wise analysis mentioned in the collateral can requested for as customization as per the client need.

