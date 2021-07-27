Global Cloud Telephony Market is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for cloud telephony market is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

Global Cloud Telephony Market and Response Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028.

Cloud telephony is used to move business phone systems to cloud instead of traditional call method. It is the smartest and most convenient way to manage business calls without compromising on quality and cost of calls. They are hosted by a third-party accessed over public internet and ensures that the businesses have a reliable communication, without putting extra burden on infrastructure and capex.



In recent few years, the concept of cloud telephony service is gaining traction across various end-user industries in the world. One of the key reasons driving demand for cloud telephony service is the increased adoption of IP networks by telecom organizations over the traditional technologies. The cloud telephony service is in high in demand owing to their control capabilities and higher return on investment (ROI). Apart from this, the cost-effectiveness of cloud telephony service over conventional telephony systems such as ISDN and PSTN is pushing the adoption of this service. Rise in adoption of telephony services while booking cabs, ordering food online, banking calls, or OTP calls drives growth of the cloud telephony service market. Growth of these sectors at a very fast pace across the globe has created demand for telephony services, which propels growth of the market.



COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.



The global cloud telephony services market is primarily driven by migration of telecom companies from traditional to IP networks. This migration is due to higher return on investment (ROI) and control capabilities of cloud telephony services. In addition, cloud telephony services have evolved as a cost-effective alternative to traditional telephony systems including PSTN and ISDN. The cost of installing multiple lines for traditional telephone and Internet services is reduced because voice and data are transferred over a single Internet line. Furthermore, increasing competition in the cloud telephony services market has influenced vendors to offer competitive pricing and additional features with their services to attract customers. Also, cloud telephony services offer greater scalability to business organizations to add further channels over their existing trunks. It also offers flexibility to customers by providing localized contact numbers irrespective of their geographical location. This enables organizations to create their virtual presence in different regions.

Furthermore, it enables organizations to add new users over the existing infrastructure. However, interoperability and security concerns are some of the major issues faced by cloud telephony services. Interoperability problems between vendors providing edge devices, service providers, and IP-PBX might pose challenges for the smooth functionality of SIP trunk calls, which is a part of cloud telephony services.

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market

Analysis of key manufacturers including major players in the cloud telephony service market. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

Global Cloud Telephony Service Market Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the cloud telephony service market, by deployment model, which can be bifurcated into, cloud and hosted. Based on network, it can be segregated into public switched telephone networks (PSTNs), voice over internet protocol (VoIP)). In terms of application, it is fragmented into Conferencing, multi-level IVR, sales & marketing and customer relationship management (CRM)), and on the basis of end-user, it can be segmented into BFSI, government, telecom and IT, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, and others.

This report segments the global cloud telephony service market into:

By Deployment Model

Cloud

Hosted



By Network

Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs)

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)



By Application

Conferencing

Multi-level IVR

Sales & Marketing

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)



By End-user

BFSI

Government

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others



“News: 8X8 launches 8X8 contact center for Microsoft Teams

In March 2021, 8×8, Inc. announced the availability of 8×8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified to integrate with Microsoft Teams. The 8×8 cloud contact center and communications product delivers an easy-to-administer, integrated customer engagement and global telephony direct routing solution that allows employees and contact center agents to interact with customers from any Teams endpoint.”

https://investors.8×8.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/8×8-Launches-8×8-Contact-Center-for-Microsoft-Teams/default.aspx “News: Cisco acquired Broadsoft a telephony service company

In February 2018, Cisco completed the acquisition of BroadSoft, a publicly traded company and a global leader in the Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) space. Collaboration and cloud solutions are major priorities for Cisco as they help promote better customer engagement and enable accelerated employee innovation”



Market Regional Insights:

The expansion of the cloud telephony service market in the sub-continent over the forecast timeframe is ascribed to presence of large number of vendors in the countries such as Canada and the US. In addition to this, strong IT infrastructure facility in these countries will facilitate the growth of cloud telephony service market in the region. Apart from this, growing trend among the young and adult population to use tech-savvy gadgets will prop up the expansion of cloud telephony service industry in the North American sub-continent. Furthermore, escalating demand for availing seamless customer services has resulted in growing use of cloud computing systems, thereby creating new opportunities of business growth in the region.

