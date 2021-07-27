Global Air Traffic Control Market is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global market for air traffic control market is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

Global Air Traffic Control Market and Response Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028.

Air transportation is considered as the safest mode of transportation when compared with all the other modes of transportation. In addition, global increase in population is anticipated to create demand for the additional airports to facilitate the east for air transportation, which is driving the air traffic control market growth. Moreover, it is anticipated that large investments will cater the need of new airports, especially in developing countries/regions.

Many developing countries have plans to open new airports to facilitate the air transportation within and across the country. For instance, as part of PM Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by end of year 2025, India is planning to open additional 100 airports by the end of year 2024. This will directly create additional demand for the air traffic control systems, which boost the growth of the market.

The demand for better airspace management is growing due to the increase in air passenger traffic and rise in airport development projects in various regions. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented efficient airspace and air traffic control measures. Some of the measures implemented for the better utilization of airspace include airspace control order, airspace control plan, and airspace coordination area. These measures permit the movement of people and air commerce at optimum levels of safety and efficiency and meet the national security needs of the country. In the upcoming 10 years, there will be a significant increase in air passenger traffic, which is expected to increase delays and congestion in the airspace.

However, the advent of the COVID-19, has impacted the aviation industry adversely due to air travel restrictions on domestic as well as international flights across countries, resulting in the sudden decrease in the air traffic. This is expected to negatively impact the air traffic management market in the short term. Moreover, the implementation of the nationwide lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted all regions considered under this study, with restrictions on air travel impacting air passenger traffic severely.

Analysis of key manufacturers including Raytheon Company, BAE System, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, Frequentis AG, Harris Corporatio, Adacel Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A, Honeywell Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NATS Holding, Saab AB, Searidge Technologies, and Saipher ATC. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

This report segments the global air traffic control market can be segmented by airspace, application, offering, airport size, sector and region. By airspace, the market is segmented into ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, and remote tower segments. Further, the applications of ATC include communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation. Based on offerings, the market is segmented into hardware, software & solutions, and services. Moreover, the market is segmented based on airport size into large, medium, and small. By sector, the market is split into commercial and military & defense.

By Airspace

ARTCC

TRACON

ATCT

Remote Tower

By Application

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Automation

By Offerings

Hardware

Software & solutions

Services

By Airport Size

Large

Medium

Small

By Sector

Commercial

Military & Defense

“In December 2018, Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) signed a 20-year framework agreement with Air Traffic Control, the Netherlands (LVNL), for remote tower systems.”

News: Indra provides its air traffic management technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, one of the main airspace companies in Asia

In March 2019, Indra Sistemas received a contract to provide ATM technology to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, one of the main airspace companies in Asia.

Air Traffic Control Market Regional Insights:

Asia pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The market is growing at a significant pace in the Asia Pacific region, majorly driven by the increasing air passenger traffic. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly owing to high investments in the modernization of airport and construction of new regional airports.

