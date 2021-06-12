Men’s Fragrance Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The Global Men’s Fragrance Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Men’s Fragrance market with company profiles of key players such as:

CHANEL(France)

Dior(France)

Versace(Italy)

CalvinKlein(US)

BVLGARI(Italy)

Burberry(UK)

Adidas(Germany)

Gucci(Italy)

Davidoff(France)

Ferragamo(Italy)

Hugoboss(Germany)

GiorgioArmani(Italy)

Hermes(France)

Givenchy(France)

KENZO(France)

LYNX(France)

EsteeLauder(US)

Guerlain(France)

Zegna(Italy)

S.T.Dupont(France)

RalphLauren(US)

Caleche(France)

JEAN PATOU(France)

LANVIN(France)

LAUYFEE(France)

GF(China)

BOITOWN(China)

The detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Classification

Essence

Perfume

Eau de Toilette

Cologne

Aftershave

By Net Weight

1ml-15ml

16ml-30ml

31 ml to 100 ml

101ml-200ml

More than 200ml

By Fragrance

Fu Qi Flavor

Oriental Flavor

Smoked Moss Flavor

Natural Flavor

Others

By End User

Family

Party

Shopping

Work

Meeting

By Geography

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Men’s Fragrance Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Men’s Fragrance Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Men’s Fragrance Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Men’s Fragrance Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Men’s Fragrance Market Analysis By Classification

Chapter 6 Men’s Fragrance Market Analysis By Net Weight

Chapter 7 Men’s Fragrance Market Analysis By Fragrance

Chapter 8 Men’s Fragrance Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Men’s Fragrance Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Men’s Fragrance Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Men’s Fragrance Industry

