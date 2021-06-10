Phthalocyanine Pigments Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

The Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2027 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on classification, application and end-use. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Phthalocyanine Pigments market with company profiles of key players such as:

BASF

CPS Color AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Flint Group

Huntsman Corporation

Kiri Industries Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Rockwood Holdings Inc.

Sinocolor Chemical

Sudarshan Chemicals

Unilex Colours & Chemicals Limited

Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Classification

Blue

Green

By Application

Plastic

Paints And Coatings

Ink

Rubber

Textile

Leather

Soap and Detergent

By End-Use

Construction

Automotive And Aerospace

Marine

Textile

Equipment

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

The Global Phthalocyanine Pigments Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Phthalocyanine Pigments Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Analysis By Classification

Chapter 6 Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Phthalocyanine Pigments Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Phthalocyanine Pigments Industry

